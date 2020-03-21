Covid-19: FT Islamic Spiritual Council approves RM3.27m to 7 hospitals | Malaysia

Datuk Seri Syed Hussein Alhabshee mentioned the aid was in line with the call by Minister in the Primary Minister’s Office Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri that the welfare of the bad must be taken treatment of all through the movement command purchase time period. — Image by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) right now authorised RM3.27 million to be allotted to 7 hospitals below its jurisdiction.

Its chairman Datuk Seri Syed Hussein Alhabshee mentioned the allocation was for overall health and health care gear at these hospitals adhering to the Covid-19 outbreak.

“The assist is in the sort of breathing apparatus these kinds of as the BIPAP devices (ICU) which fees RM80,000 each, ICU ventilators (RM150,000 every single), household ventilators (RM90,000 every single) and other machines costing between RM5,000 to RM20,000 each,” he claimed in a statement right now.

He included that MAIWP also authorised an additional specific zakat assist to 24,196 asnaf (poor) people in the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya.

Syed Hussein explained this aid was in line with the get in touch with by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Division Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri that the welfare of the lousy should really be taken care of for the duration of the motion regulate order period.

“Each asnaf individual will get RM500 and this will be component of the full zakat fund of RM12.1 million which will be provided in early April,” he explained in a statement currently.

In addition, Syed Hussein stated, MAIWP also introduced ahead the March monthly zakat assist payments amounting to RM9.67 million to last Thursday (March 19). — Bernama