Covid-19: Government studies ways to restart business after lock-in – business news

The government is working to restart its business, at least in part, after the lock-up has stopped, at least in part, even as companies are itching and hoping for a stimulus package again.

Although the government has not yet made a final decision to suspend the closure completely or partially, ministries have begun preparing for the case after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asked them to prepare a list of 10 major decisions and 10 priority areas after the closure is complete, government officials said.

According to officials, a final decision on the matter is expected next week after a thorough assessment of the situation on the ground and in-depth consultation with stakeholders, including state governments.

Different ministries and departments are preparing for a possible scenario of a partial blockade that could allow some economic activity related to production and logistics, said a finance ministry official who asked not to be named.

“The number of infected Covid-19s is still growing. If this continues, removing the lock is unlikely. But important economic activities cannot be held up for long, ”the official added.

Another government official said there was no point in continuing the full shutdown. “The purpose of the blockade was to curb the spread of the virus in Stage II, but it went beyond the stage and spread in the community is clearly visible for the most part due to a crash in Delhi. And the long-term shutdown of the economy will hinder economic recovery.”

Of course, the Ministry of Health continues to argue that although there is limited community transmission, the number of infections does not suggest widespread community transmission as seen in III. The degree of infection.

Both officials agreed that supplies of basic goods, especially food, medical equipment and medicines, were not unlimited. Their unimpeded supply needs to be ensured, which will require efficient supply chain management in a sanitized environment – from the procurement of raw materials to the distribution of finished products across outlets. they explained and added that such economic activities could be started in a closed environment in consultation with industry.

Industry associations have said that restarting industrial activities will be more difficult if the lock continues for longer.

PHD Chamber of Commerce Chairman DK Aggarwal has coveted a stimulus package of Rs 11 lakh crore. “Getting started will not be an easy task as it will now be almost from scratch. At this point, the industry expects full government support with a significant fiscal stimulus of at least 5% of GDP, which amounts to around Rs 11 lakh.”

Union of Chambers of Commerce and Industry Association of India (Ficci) chairman Sangita Reddy has supported Prime Minister Modi’s strategies to keep the cluster focal, to gradually open economic markets without a focal point, and to strengthen Covid-19 medical support across the country. “This will give us confidence and preparation for the industry, and we stand united in supporting the Business Continuity Plan,” she said. The prime minister on Monday analyzed the situation at a video conference with his ministerial colleagues and senior bureaucrats.

Ranen Banerjee, head of economic advisory services at PwC India, said that even partial relaxation from incarceration has challenges to mitigate the risk of Covid-19 transmission to the community. “Industries / cities will need to organize SOPs (standard operating procedures) on ways of commuting that will allow for (social) distancing … It will also be necessary to consider the challenges around how they are conducted and how travelers are compared,” he said.

The Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) is in favor of a gradual reopening to ensure the restoration of full economic activity without loss of profits made during the current shutdown. “Business activity should resume as soon as possible to avoid further financial distress,” said ASSOCHAM Secretary-General Deepak Sood.

According to industry representatives, the reorganization of the labor-intensive construction and infrastructure sector will take about three months after the shutdown is stopped, mainly due to large labor migration from urban areas to villages. Sandeep Shah, a partner at consulting firm NA Shah Associates LLP, said industries such as infrastructure and real estate will face a shortage of skilled and unskilled workers as many will return home and some will stay until the monsoon arrives.

“In addition, many industries in the entertainment, hospitality, car, commerce, home appliances, apparel, jewelry, real estate, travel and tourism sectors have been seeing insufficient demand for months and therefore appropriate measures to see that there are no permanent job losses due to demand shortages will have to be worked on, ”he added.

Niranjan Hiranandani, national chairman of the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), said some companies were able to retain construction site workers. “Their basic needs are provided along with appropriate precautions such as the use of face masks, regular handwashing with disinfectants and social distancing,” he said, adding that in such cases, working in such places can be restarted with due diligence. precautions.

However, he said the real estate sector would face a huge demand-side challenge.

