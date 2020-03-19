Covid-19: Govt says food supplies are enough because consumers are frightened by coronavirus supplies of basic materials – News from India

Consumers in many urban centers are rushing to stockpile food and essential supplies due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to sales companies, but the Union government has assured that the country has enough food supplies in the federal and state reserves several times to provide a protective layer to prevent any crisis.

India has nearly 10 times the emergency reserve needed for this time of year, and over 500,000 fair-price stores are likely to be pressed into action to deal with mass distribution in the event of any emergency, a Consumer Ministry official said, demanding anonymity .

However, some experts have said that the government could do little to intervene in the large shortage of basic items produced, and government procurement is mainly agricultural, such as wheat, rice and limited quantities of sugars and legumes.

An inter-ministerial group is in talks with major industries to ensure a steady supply of essentials as families fearing greater movement restrictions due to the fast-growing coronavirus outbreak are accumulating household items, the official said.

As of February 1, the Indian Food Corporation had 30 million tonnes of wheat and the norm required 3 million as a strategic reserve. Rice stocks, on the other hand, currently stand at around 27 million tonnes, while government norms require a strategic 2 million tonnes stockpile.

“If need be, the government can also resort to selling open markets from the Center’s stock,” the official said. This means that if there is a shortage of cereal food in the private markets, the government will get rid of its share of the reserve for a certain price.

The Center, through the Food Corporation of India, maintains two types of supplies. Although intended for operational supplies to meet the requirements of monthly distribution under the Food Safety Act, to provide subsidized grain, food safety supplies are intended to overcome any emergency.

“Normally, in times of shortages, the Center will first offer state governments. During abnormal times, it can offer cereals to players like Big Bazaar. But first of all, the government must plan any crisis based on market data,” said Siraj Hussain, a former agriculture minister. .

Fast-moving consumer goods companies (FMCG) have reported an increase in demand in urban centers such as New Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad. “We are following trends. People feel that the outbreak may have worsened. We expect more purchases of items such as oil, sugar, pasta, wheat, rice and flour, whose sales have increased, ”said Ajay Motwani, head of consumer marketing at Adana Wilmar.

The Ministry of Food and Consumers has put on masks and hand-removing products under the Basic Products Act by June 30, 2020 to ensure the availability and proper pricing of those products. Under the Act, after talking to manufacturers, states may require manufacturers to increase the production of masks and cleaning products.

“The truth is that often nothing happens from such steps of declaring a product as a necessary commodity. The government should be in constant discussion with the manufacturers and plan accordingly, ”Hussain said.

