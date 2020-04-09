Covid-19 has “drastically changed” its growth outlook in India, an RBI report shows – business news

The outlook for India’s economic recovery has been sharply altered by the outbreak of coronaviruses, the central bank said in its monetary policy report, highlighting the pandemic’s penetrating impact on South Asia’s growth engine.

“Prior to the Covid-19 outbreak, growth prospects for the years 2020 to 21 appeared,” the Reserve Bank of India said.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has drastically altered this view. The global economy is expected to fall into recession in 2020, as projections after Covid show. “

The Indian economy has expanded at the slowest pace over more than six years in the last three months of 2019, and is projected to grow at an annual rate of 5%, the lowest in the past ten years.

Any benefit that can be seen in terms of trade from the prolonged fall in international oil prices is also unlikely to offset economic progress from the country’s coronavirus-induced foreclosure and loss of external demand, the central bank said.

RBI, as it did in its policy statement last month, reiterated that conditions remained uncertain and said it was refraining from providing any projections for GDP growth.

Describing the current environment as “highly fluid,” the central bank said it was assessing “the intensity, spread and duration of Covid-19.”

India reported over 5000 active coronavirus cases and 166 deaths on Thursday morning.

In an urgent move late last month, the RBI cut its key interest rate by 75 basis points higher than expected and announced several measures to inject rupees and dollar liquidity into the domestic market.

