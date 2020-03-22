Covid-19: How It Will Change the World – News from India

Science will ultimately defeat Covid-19. Science and the human spirit (and huge sums of money spent in research). We have to believe that.

We must also believe that the world will never be the same again.

The 2008 financial crisis raised serious questions about the preferred capitalist model of the world – and some have yet to be answered. Real world revenue has been declining since then, which is one reason why many countries have made unconventional political decisions. Over the next decade, multilateralism began on the almost safe path of its demise and countries became more protectionist, outward and immigrant.

Take a look at our full coverage of the coronavirus crisis

Now, 12 years later, Sars-Cov-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, has highlighted the risks of networked, globalized countries and people around the world who have accepted for work and life, upgrading and increasing the fractures that emerged in 2008.

The World Health Organization (WHO) would like to believe that it can orchestrate, lead and manage a global, multilateral response to a pandemic.

That’s not going to happen.

Recent history has shown that mostly African countries are open to following the World Health Organization. In this particular case, WHO was handling the crisis when it first emerged – until mid-January, and still insisted that there was no risk of a person-to-person transfer – it seriously diminished its credibility. Clearly, the organization gladly (and far too quickly) accepted everything Beijing says.

Most countries have chosen to follow their own approach in dealing with the pandemic; many established international travel bans themselves and closed borders (without checking the WHO, as promised by the agreement they signed after the Sars intimidation). Vaccine development has become an international competition among countries – the equivalent of the 21st century space race, with the winner likely to focus on getting its citizens an early vaccination advantage.

Then the response to the pandemic will not be international but national.

And after they defeat Covid-19 – we have to believe they will – it is certain that they will take action that they think will ensure that they never find themselves in the situation they are currently in.

Unfortunately, there is a good chance that this answer will not apply to the development of a vaccine or an early warning system for pandemics.

Then what will it be about?

For one, countries will begin to conserve strategic resources at the national level. It could be oil; it could be lithium; or it may be medical equipment and medicines. Expect every country in the world to start building reserves while also encouraging (and perhaps ordering) their businesses to start them locally.

Secondly, borders have become tougher, and although this is likely to change after the crisis, it will not return to where they were before. In fact, some experts cite open borders in Europe as one of the reasons why Covid-19 ravaged the continent. Even before the onset of the virus, many countries began to shrink from immigrants, who saw it as a cost to their resources. Now they will also be seen as possible carriers of infections like Covid-19. Expect to have a harder time traveling; and even harder to emigrate.

Three, there will be a new world order that all countries will try to fit into. Any country that manages to get out of Covid-19 relatively intact or will quickly find themselves at a high table of that order. It is still too early to predict what will succeed. Of course, a zero case of local infections has been launched in China for a few days, but will there be another wave that will re-open businesses and ease travel restrictions? The US appears to be in danger of being overrun by the virus, but can it work a miracle? And what about India?

Four, it is likely that countries (at least some of them) will continue to monitor the health and movement of their citizens – as many of them do now. What form it will take is not clear, but it is already rumored that Covid-19 has accelerated the emergence of a surveillance state. They may have exaggerated the case, but one never knows.

. (ToTranslate tags) coronavirus