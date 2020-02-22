[covid-19:-increased-death-fee-among-the-adult-males-declare-not-thoroughly-proven,-claims-deputy-health-minister]

Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye speaks to reporters at the Bijih Timah Health and fitness Clinic in Ipoh January 17, 2020. — Image by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Feb 22 — A review declaring that males seemed to have a weaker immune reaction to COVID-19 an infection has nevertheless to be entirely tested, Deputy Overall health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye explained.

He claimed the Wellbeing Ministry (MOH) will not be fast to make conclusions in advance of even more in-depth studies are completed on the claim.

“We are all learning the virus through a ‘characteristic’ strategy, whilst researchers do have their very own theories, but we need far more time for thorough reports prior to we can verify everything.

“Yes, statistically speaking, much more adult males are dying from the sickness but whether this implies they are much more susceptible we do not know for absolutely sure nonetheless,” he advised reporters at a Chinese New Year meal organised by the Perak-dependent Small-and-Medium-scale Enterprises (SMEs).

Dr Lee was commenting on foreign stories that the demise amount amid adult males, at two.8 per cent, was larger than women (1.7 per cent). — Bernama