Covid-19: India partially repeals ban on hydroxychloroquinine and paracetamol – News from India

India has partly eased restrictions on exports of anti-malarial orders of hydroxychloroquine, rejecting the threat to US President Donald Trump of “retaliation” if New Delhi refuses a request to suspend US orders.

The hydroxychloroquinine tablet is considered a viable therapeutic solution to cure Covid-19 disease, which has so far affected over one million people worldwide.

People familiar with the developments, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that other countries’ orders for hydroxycyclorocine and paracetamol would only be removed once all domestic requirements had been met.

India, the largest producer of hydroxycyclorokin, initially banned the export of the drug on March 25 to ensure adequate domestic supply. The rules were tightened on 4 April by banning the export of hydroxychloroquine and formulations made from Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and Export Oriented Units (EOUs). Such prohibitions do not usually apply to SEZs and EOUs intended to promote exports.

However, both Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro have called on the Indian government to allow the drug to be delivered so that they can handle Covid-19 cases in their countries.

“The ban has come in part, and exports of hydroxycyclorokin and paracetamol will continue to be restricted,” said one of the people mentioned above, who declined the appointment.

“Depending on the availability of hydroxycyclorocine supplies after meeting domestic requirements, existing orders will be cleared,” the person said.

The drug department at the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will decide on the allocation, depending on the humanitarian situation related to the Covid-19 pandemic, people said.

The Ministry of Pharmaceuticals and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will decide on such allocations depending on the humanitarian situation associated with the Covid-19 pandemic, the people there said.

Trump, who has repeatedly advocated the use of hydroxychloroquine to combat Covid-19, despite opposition from some of his top advisers, said at a White House briefing Monday about the Coronavirus outbreak that “retaliation” could occur if India declines its request to abolish withholding U.S. orders.

The US president has called for an end to the hydroxychloroquinine export containment program during a telephone interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. The U.S. ordered the drugs in March.

“I said we appreciate you allowing our offer to be delivered. If he doesn’t let it come out, that would be fine, but of course, there may be retaliation,” Trump said. “Why wouldn’t it be?”

“I don’t like that decision,” Trump said, referring to India’s move to ban hydroxychloroquinine exports. “I didn’t hear it was his (Modi’s) decision. I know he stopped him because of other countries. I spoke to him yesterday (Sunday). We had a really good conversation and we will see if it is or not his decision. I would be surprised that he knew, because India is doing very well with the US. “

Trump also reiterated his longstanding complaints about trade issues with India, saying: “They have been exploiting the US in trade for many years. So I would be surprised if it was a decision. You should tell me that. “

Brazil’s President Bolsonaro, facing enormous pressure at home to resolve the Covid-19 crisis, also said he was seeking supplies of hydroxychloroquinine from India. “I have asked the Indian Prime Minister for support in continuing the delivery of pharmaceutical inputs for the production of hydroxychloroquinine. We will not make any effort to save lives, ”he tweeted.

The said people said that more than 20 countries from all over the world were seeking hydroxychloroquinine supplies from India. The new partial easing of the ban will offer an outlet in dealing with this situation, but only after ensuring that sufficient supplies are available to meet domestic needs, people said.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said: “Hydrochloroquine has been found to be effective against coronavirus in laboratory and in vivo studies. Its use in prophylaxis stems from the available evidence of benefit as a treatment and supported by preclinical data. ”

The Indian National Task Force on Covid-19 recommended the use of hydroxychloroquine for infections among “asymptomatic healthcare professionals involved in the care of suspected or confirmed Covid-19 cases” and “asymptomatic household contact with laboratory confirmed cases”.

. (ToTranslate tags) coronavirus