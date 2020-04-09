Covid-19: India stepping up medical diplomacy, flying many medicines to friends by plane – India news

India has begun sending dispatches of rescue medicines as gifts to neighboring countries to help them fight the coronavirus pandemic, South Block officials said on Thursday.

Officials said the government was sending drugs to Bhutan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal, Myanmar, Seychelles, Mauritius and some African countries. One of the early shipments, a 10 tonne Air India aircraft, was sent to Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

While neighboring countries are giving away shipments of paracetamol and hydroxychloroquinine, the government has also removed exports of Covid-19 drugs to countries such as the US, Spain, Brazil, Bahrain, Germany and the United Kingdom under commercial agreements signed with Indian pharmaceutical companies.

“Instructions in this regard have been issued by the commerce ministry,” said a senior official. It was pointed out that exports from special economic zones are allowed after steps have been taken to secure the supplies India may need if the worst case of Covid-19 occurs.

Following this assessment, India eased restrictions on exports of hydroxychloroquine to the US and other countries, forcing US President Donald Trump to tweet his “thank-you note” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India.

India also holds a special guard on drug needs in the Gulf countries. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar is in touch with his counterparts in the Gulf.

“In addition, India is constantly in contact with Indo-Pacific countries and those countries such as the US, France, the United Kingdom, Spain and Italy that have been hit hard by the pandemics,” the official said.

Foreign Minister Harsh Shringla will speak with his Russian counterpart today to discuss the overall situation in the pandemic, as well as offer any life-saving drug to the strategic partner.

India purchases medical equipment from Beijing through private suppliers, as China is the only country with surplus supplies.

