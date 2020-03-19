“Covid-19 is not a Chinese virus,” Trump “unfortunate”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has complained that it is “disgraceful” to refer to Wuhan’s coronavirus as “Chinese”, insisting that it is a “global virus”.

“Covid-19 is Covid-19,” Khan told the London Assembly after a question from Unmesh Desai, who as the mayor is a member of the Jeremy Corbyn Labor Party.

“It is not a Chinese virus and it uses words such as” sic “(sic), and it is the type of language that generates hatred for people of Chinese descent,” he said.

“We are a city that celebrates our diversity and we think that it is a strength, not a weakness, and it is really important that we do not follow the traps of some to use this virus as an excuse to denigrate, degrade and dehumanize people,” he continued .

“And what’s really important is if we see people being trapped and discriminated against because of this virus, let’s act to support each other, but police will continue to have a zero-tolerance approach to any type of hate crime. , She threatened.

“(We need a global response to this global virus, coming together instead of using it as another excuse to divide communities, divide countries and divide nations, and divide ethnicities,” he insisted.

# Coronavirus: Coronavirus is not “Chinese”. The viruses have no nationality.

Mayor Khan’s position, perhaps not surprisingly, stands in stark contrast to that of President Trump’s British supporters, such as Nigel Farage.

The Brexit party leader believes that President Trump was absolutely right to blame the virus on the door of the Chinese Communist Party, in part for allowing cruel and non-genetic “wet markets” where “living, dead, or creatures they die as diverse as bats, pangolins and others (creatures) staying close, their body fluids and all the bacteria, viruses and parasites they carry mixing and mutating in direct contact with human buyers “but mainly through of its efforts to actively cover up the onset of the disease and to aggressively silence the complainants. during its early stages.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the association of diseases with a specific place or nationality was little controversial, such as the German measles, Spanish flu or Ebola, which is named after the Ebola river in Africa and , in fact, many mainstream media in Africa. The coronavirus referred to it as the “Wuhan virus” during the first reports of it.

The Chinese regime, which is currently engaged in spreading rumors that the U.S. Army planted the virus in Wuhan, has put considerable pressure on it.

