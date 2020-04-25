COVID-19 is spreading through the residential area, seeking funding; In the News for April 25th

In The News is a round-up of stories from The Canadian Press designed to round out your day. Here’s what’s on our editors’ radar for the morning of April 25th …

–

COVID-19 in Canada …

TORONTO – The COVID-19 outbreak has hit Toronto homes in the last 10 days with at least 135 cases, most of them coming from a shelter that is home to refugees.

Ten days ago, there were 30 cases of COVID-19 in the middle of the city.

But now there are 88 residents at the Willowdale Welcome Center alone who are testing positive for the disease, according to recently released data from Toronto Public Health.

Officials say most cases in the shelter are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms of the disease.

Nimeh Al-Banna, who came to Canada from Jordan through Iraq, lives in the shelter and found out two days ago that he had tested positive for the disease.

“I have no symptoms. I’m O.K.,” he told The Canada Press from his room in the shelter. “I’m not scared and I’m not worried.”

However, Macdonald Scott, his immigration lawyer, is worried.

–

In other Canadian news …

CALGARY – An immigrant working group says the temporary closure of a major massacre in southern Alberta has left many of its Filipino workers anxious for the future.

Cargill closed its plant just north of High River, Alta., Earlier this week following the COVID-19 explosion and the death of an employee. The decision drew 2,000 employees to the job.

Marichu Antonio from Action Dignity said 70 percent of Cargill’s workers are Filipino. There are also Mexicans, Chinese and Vietnamese working in the plant.

His organization, formerly known as the Ethno-Cultural Council of Calgary, is helping new Canadians get services. He said it had received hundreds of calls from workers in Cargill.

Antonio, originally from the Philippines, said people are worried about what will happen after the plant is reopened.

“The possibility of death is very real today. They know the long-term implications for their families if something happens to them as a breadwinner, so they are very worried that they are scared,” he said.

–

Also this …

OTTAWA – The European Union is planning a major conference conference early next month to help fill the World Health Organization’s funding gaps, and it expects Canada to play a key role.

Brice de Schietere, acting EU ambassador to Canada, said the plan was planned before President Donald Trump announced last week that he would pause the WHO funding due to concerns it was managing the first outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

De Schietere told The Canadian Press that no one wants to politicize the May 4 event but that trying to find a vaccine and fund the research requirement to end the global pandemic means raising money to help the UN agency is more important than ever.

De Schietere, in charge of d’affaires in the EU delegation’s office, said the Canada-EU trade deal would play an important role in helping post-pandemic economic recovery, as well as keeping the issues open. medical.

And he said Canada and the EU are working together to control the spread of false information about the pandemic, which he said has resulted in more than 120 fake news aimed at responding to Europe’s crisis.

De Schietere explicitly pointed out the mention directly to Trump, but he emphasized that Canada is the closest EU partner to the world today, and that their transatlantic alliance is committed to expanding multilateral trade, health and political organizations to fight the pandemic.

–

COVID-19 in the United States…

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump’s rise to unpredictability, even distant ideas for fighting COVID-19 – including the latest musing about injecting disinfectants into people – has attracted an outcry from health officials everywhere. It also highlighted his inadvertent approach to the special responsibility that comes with speaking from the president’s pulpit.

Trump has clearly admitted that he is not a doctor. But with a reported U.S. death toll from the 50,000-plus virus, he continues to use the White House’s podium to promote illicit drugs and float his own ideas for treatment as he tries to optimize project.

“He was like a family member around the dinner table who couldn’t understand the truth and was ready to speak with confidence despite it,” said Julian Zelizer, a presidential historian at Princeton University. He said Trump wants to provocatively push the boundaries because he thinks it will appeal to his political supporters.

“But in this case the president of the United States is dangerous,” Zelizer said.

Trump’s offhand comment Thursday wondered whether disinfectants could be injected or ingested to fight COVID-10 got a severe explosion from doctors and other health officials on Friday. It also prompted blunt warnings from the makers of popular commercial products. (The Associated Press)

–

COVID-19 worldwide …

SAVANNAH, Ga. – The U.S. states of Georgia, Oklahoma and Alaska have begun loosening lockdown orders on pandemic victims, despite the United States’ death toll from coronavirus rising by 50,000 and beyond warnings from health experts that steps may be coming. too early.

The news came as the outbreak continued to weaken throughout much of Asia. In China, where the virus was first detected last year, authorities on Saturday reported no new deaths for the 10th straight day, including 12 new cases, 11 of which were brought from overseas and a local delivery in northeast Heilongjiang province bordering Russia, according to the National Health Commission.

Only 838 people remain hospitalized in China with COVID-19 while another 1,000 undergo isolation and monitoring of any of the suspected cases or tested positive for the virus without any symptoms being shown. China reported a total of 4,632 deaths in 82,816 cases.

South Korea reported 10 fresh cases, the eighth day in a row of daily jumps below 20. There were no new deaths for the second straight day.

India has announced the removal of a stringent lockdown for 1.3 billion people with the opening of neighborhoods and shops. India has reported more than 18,600 cases and 775 deaths. Last week, the resumption of labor and farming activities in rural areas was allowed as millions of daily salaries were left unemployed.

In France, the government is leaving families to decide whether to keep children at home or send them back to class when the national lockdown, in place since March 17, begins to be lifted on May 11. (The Associated Press)

–

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2020.