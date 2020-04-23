Covid-19 is unprecedented, but the answer of our leaders is not

We may be talking about the Covid-19 virus as an unprecedented global event, but the rhetoric displayed by political leaders, along with their followers, is very familiar. Remove virus reports from transcripts, columns or tweets and replace it with an issue during the mill and you will see that they do not experience this pandemic very differently from most disagreements in the pre-coronary world.

Our leaders show that they are incapable of overcoming these tired tactics, even when we face a pandemic once in a lifetime. Unfortunately, fame throughout the spectrum that lacks coherence and humility – even if it contrasts – damages our ability to find a solution. But as long as media supporters and consumers are willing to give an advantage to their preferred side and not hold them accountable for shooting their opponents, then there is no incentive to change.

#Resistance and #MAGA types all over Washington can hit their chests with whatever they want to release or close. But we don’t need a very deep dive into the files or social media streams to see that many of those who decisively declare the right approach today were probably in a very different place just a month ago. When President Donald Trump can link a supercut that shows the media and Democrats to undermine the threat and then the reverse is done for Trump and his allies, it should give us a pause for reflection.

The truth is that either everyone continued to work by mistake as usual until mid-March, or no one could correctly – and understandably – predict the fall of Covid-19. Trump ran his usual campaign, and Democrats went to the polls, holding multiple discussions, Caucasian and qualifying during February. No one thought twice about canceling or postponing such events until weeks later (Iowa caucus organizers would probably want a delay). If the threat was really obvious, then both the president and his critics were equally ignorant, but no one can admit this logical fact.

Because we prefer to view incompetence and readiness as a characteristic of our opponents and not of ourselves, sharing responsibility means giving up an inch. On the contrary, the devotees charge ahead, deny their shortcomings, abandon previous attitudes and ignore their own hypocrisy. This mentality is in full swing: A GOP that has long opposed the oversight of the executive branch is now calling on Trump to bypass the governors, while Democrats are suddenly champions of the once selective concept of state rights. Many on Twitter are worried about Florida’s new beaches, but ignore the New York Underground. When Trump announced a travel ban in China, Biden called it an example of “hysteria, xenophobia and fear,” a position echoed by other Democrats. This weekend, Biden’s “disastrous” new ad is hampering the ban on being tough enough for Trump to like China. And, on Sunday, Chris Wallace asked the Vice President Mike Pence because Trump encouraged protests against his own administration’s instructions. If you have both sides of an issue, then you can consider any disagreement as patriotic.

With duel camps ready to have loyal supporters and the media, the Covid-19 is just the latest arena for the development of standard racial tactics. It is unlikely that a clear, fair solution will be found to address the complex balance of health and financial concerns when the opponent’s foot is the absolute focus, regardless of previous conflicting positions and principles.

But those who are most affected by this precedent are not the random opponents who were immersed in the press conference or on Twitter. is patient Covid-19, first respondent and dismissed employee. This challenge of a pandemic may be unprecedented, but our political culture continues to be a precedent for the way it responds.

