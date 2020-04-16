(ALL OWOOD) – A new coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has been confirmed in more than two dozen people working on the oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico, the Coast Guard said.

While outsourcing may seem like an unexpected place for the virus to show up, employees are exchanging close proximity to items that touch the surface of a container that makes it difficult to stop the spread, nola.com reported Wednesday .

As of April 8, 26 Coast Guard personnel have tested positive for coronavirus, according to the United States Department of Defense. Only seven of the 680 platforms in the Gulf were affected at the time.

BP is among the companies that have offered employees a test of the coronavirus, said spokesman Jason Ryan. He said the crew was already on the coast when the virus was confirmed, and that the platform had been cleaned up and had new crew members.

Attempting to prevent the spread of the virus on the platform seems to be working, said Erik Milito, president of the National Association of Industries. Only CVID-19 has been detected in COVID-19 cells over the last two weeks in nearly 15,000 people who work on the ocean at any given time, he said Monday.

“We see what we think is a great result,” he said. “I think it’s because of the importance and dedication we have seen.”

