[covid-19:-johor-mulls-reducing-concept-park-enjoyment-tax-for-overseas-visitors]

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Feb 23 — Johor will examine if there is a will need to reduce enjoyment tax costs on foreign tourists at concept parks pursuing the unfold of the Covid-19 infection.

State Tourism and Girls, Household and Community Improvement Committee chairman Liow Cai Tung, however, claimed every determination and tactic on the subject would be taken right after the financial stimulus package to reduce external financial impression pursuing the Covid-19 outbreak, to be announced by Primary Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on February 27.

“I have received feedback from them (theme park field gamers) on the leisure tax that will be imposed on overseas tourists.

“I have also raised this problem at the state executive council conference and we will take a look at the decrease in the range of travellers (soon after that) then we will make a determination,” he told a push conference following the closing ceremony of the Tourism Restoration Motion Committee Town Hall here today.

Liow reported this when requested if there were any tourism business gamers in the state who experienced proposed the tax relief to the state governing administration adhering to the Covid-19 infection.

In the meantime, in his speech at the function, he mentioned sector players essential to adjust their methods, strive and aim on the domestic tourism sector and devise innovative and unique deals to draw in area tourists.

Liow mentioned the state government had taken many measures to draw in tourists.

“The condition govt has launched a publicity roadshow with Tourism Johor for the Take a look at Johor Year with the 2020 Johor Malaysian Online games (Sukma) Secretariat in the concentration area in Perak this month and various states to promote Johor next month.

“Tourism Johor has also taken a joint solution with bloggers and community social media influencers to boost (more) interesting locations in the state. These are between the attempts taken to appeal to travellers,” he claimed. — Bernama