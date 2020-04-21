Covid-19: Kerala woman tested positive 19 times after 42 days in hospital – News from India

A 62-year-old woman in Pathanamthitta, central Kerala has tested positive for coronavirus 19 consecutively, which doctors say underscores the misconduct of the Sars-CoV 2 virus, which continues to worry health officials struggling to align the Covid-19 curve.

The woman has been in the hospital for the last 42 days.

“A 62-year-old woman, who fell ill after coming in contact with her family from whom Italy returned, tested positive even after 19 tests. She doesn’t show many symptoms either. We tried the combination medication several times,” said Pathanamthitta County doctor, Dr. N Sheeja. She said she sought the advice of the state medical board in this regard.

Follow the latest updates for coronavirus here.

She was admitted to the hospital on March 10 after contacting a family who had returned from Italy. The family infected eight others. The family of three came on a three-week vacation at Kerala’s Ranni on February 29 and attended many functions before testing positive one week later and passed on the disease to many others.

“There are no other health issues now. Although it is asymptomatic, it can transmit the disease to others. At Kozencherry Government Hospital, we plan to transfer her to Kottayam Medical University Hospital if the next result is positive,” said one of the treating doctors.

Late onset of illness has become another concern for over-employed health care providers. In Kozhikkode (north Kerala), a person returned from Dubai on March 18, tested positive for at least 29 days after being exposed to the virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) prescribed a 14-day incubation period for coronavirus, but Kerala extended it to 28 days to ensure that the asymptomatic person or patient was completely disinfected.

In Pathanamthitta, a student, traveling in the section to which some Tablighi Jammat members traveled, tested positive 22 days after her journey. Under observation, she remained symptom-free throughout, but became positive when her observation period was nearing its end. She was asymptomatic even after testing for positivity on April 6, doctors said.

.