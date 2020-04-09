Covid-19 kills four more in Northern Ireland

The number of coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland has increased from four to 82, according to the latest figures from the North’s Public Health Agency (PHA) released Thursday afternoon.

PHA also reported that there were 138 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 bringing the total number of cases in the North to 1,477. A total of 10,203 people were tested for the virus.

Meanwhile, the social worker for Northern Ireland insisted that it would be wrong for hospital or nursing home staff to publish “Do Not Resuscitate” (DNR) notices to patients without consulting the their family beforehand.

Sean Holland made his comment to the Stormont health committee on Thursday after a number of politicians complained that some families were under pressure to accept no resuscitation stipulations for loved ones in hospitals and homes care in Northern Ireland.

The issue was raised both by the Assembly’s health review panel during the discussion of the Covid-19 crisis and separately by Assembly member Sina Féin Derry Martina Anderson, who refers to reports of such actions occurring in some nursing homes.

Such reports were “deeply disturbing, against clinical advice and are simply unacceptable,” she said.

“I raised this question with the Minister of Health because the elderly, vulnerable and their families are genuinely worried. Unfortunately, in some situations, DNRs are appropriate, but only when genuine and sensitive discussions have taken place with patients or their families and when their consent has been freely given. “

Assembly health committee chair Sinn Féin Colm Gildernew also raised the issue.

“Conversations must take place with family and patients, so that there is no room for misinterpretation, and that the pressure of time does not lead to the rush of these extremely sensitive and difficult decisions”, did he declare.

Gildernew said families must have “time to reflect on these discussions and to participate fully in these discussions.”

Ulster Hospital

DUP North Down MP Alex Easton said Thursday morning that he had received an email from the family of a woman at Ulster Hospital in east Belfast who said that a DNR opinion had been filed against this patient even though she was “conscious and she was not told that it was an event”.

Mr. Easton stated that his family had not been contacted regarding the MNR advice. He asked the director of social affairs, Mr. Holland, for assurances “that people’s lives cannot be decided without consulting their loved ones, because if that is the case, it is completely unacceptable.”

Mr. Holland has stated that he will follow up on this matter. Ulster hospital was also contacted for a response.

More generally, Mr. Holland said that the question of resuscitation or not is a very sensitive issue and that families should discuss usefully at more relaxed times. He said the final decision on the NRDs is “made in partnership between the clinical team and the family and caregivers”.

“There have been reports of the general use of not resuscitating orders where classes or groups of people, populations of people, have been identified as unsuitable for resuscitation. It is not true, “he said.

“I have no evidence of what is happening in Northern Ireland, but I would not support this approach under any circumstances.”

A spokesperson for Ulster Hospital said the DNA decision “only takes effect when a patient has a cardiac arrest.”

“It does not refer to any other treatment that the patient could receive,” she said.

“There should be a discussion with the patient and / or family members involved and this decision should be documented in the patient’s medical notes,” she said.

She could not comment on Mr. Easton’s specific claim because the hospital had not discussed individual cases and also because he did not have the details of the alleged individual.