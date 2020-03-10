COVID-19: Limassol marathon postponed to November 21-22

The organisers of the Limassol marathon, the most important racing party on the island, announced late Tuesday that they have postponed the celebration as a precautionary evaluate since of the coronavirus fears and alternatively of the weekend of March 21-22, it will be held on November 21-22.

Saturday March 21 was reserved for the charity and pleasurable-operates, where company groups ended up scheduled to get component in a fund-increasing work. These integrated the Andrey & Julia Dashin’s Foundation Youth Race for 6-9 12 months olds (500 meters) and for 10-13 yr olds (1000 meters), and the PrimeTel 5km company race, usually attracting much more than 10,000 runners from 250 groups.

Sunday March 22 was reserved for the main aggressive races of the 5km Medochemie metropolis race, the Petrolina 10km strength race, the Muskita 50 % marathon (21km) and the most important party, the OPAP Limassol Marathon GSO (42km).

The organisers declared that in light-weight of the govt announcement to terminate or postpone all general public gatherings, concert events and gatherings of additional than 75 individuals, “and as aspect of the COVID-19 virus containment approach, the organising group announces the postponement of the party. The new dates for the 14th OPAP Limassol Marathon GSO are the 21st and 22nd of November 2020.”

“We will be in speak to with all influenced events (runners, site visitors, sponsors and associates) to assistance all of their enquiries.”

“Despite the disruption, and our consequent disappointment, this selection has been created by the authorities of Cyprus and it is our obligation to abide by it.”

Additional updates will be communicated by means of the web page https://www.limassolmarathon.com/ and social media https://twitter.com/runlimassol, https://www.fb.com/limassolmarathon and https://www.instagram.com/limassolmarathon/.