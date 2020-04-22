Covid-19 lock: Rahul Gandhi urges public proposals on incentives needed to revive MSME – News from India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday called on the public for proposals on the economic stimulus needed to boost the micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSME) sector hit hard by the Covid-19 crisis.

# COVID19 has been ravaged by our micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs). The Congress party needs your help. Send us suggestions and ideas on what the MSME Economic Incentive Package should cover at: http://voiceofmsme.in or on our social media platforms. #HelpSaveSmallBusinesspanies, ”Gandhi said on Twitter about microblogging.

Follow the latest coronavirus information here

The Congress Party has formed a group, led by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who will prepare a detailed plan to revive MSMEs along with measures to secure wheat, mustard and gram supplies and submit it to the government in a day or two, the party said on Monday. The Committee also seeks to come up with a plan to address stranded migrants’ problems with coronavirus failure.

In addition to former Prime Minister and Party President Sonia Gandhi, the 11-member group is comprised of former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, party chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala, KC Venugopal secretary general and former union ministers P Chidambaram, Manish Tewari and Jairam Ramesh.

Click here for full coronavirus coverage

Other members of the group include technology and data cell chairman Praveen Chakravarty, spokesmen Gaurav Vallabh and Supriya Shrinate and head of social media department Rohan Gupta.

. (ToTranslate tags) coronavirus