Covid-19 lock: UGC panel leads assembly to resolve delays in academic variation session – India news

To address the effects of the Covid-19 lock on higher education institutions, the Ministry of Human Rights decided on Saturday to form a group headed by UGC chief DP Singh to create an academic calendar for the university.

In a statement, the ministry stated that Human Rights Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had made the decision to form a council. In addition, the ministry has also decided to form a second panel to look at aspects related to online learning and online exams.

“The decision to form an academic committee for the calendar under the leadership of the UGC president was made by the minister. The committee will propose measures to address the issue of delays in academic session, ”the ministry said in a statement.

It added that the Minister for Human Resources held a meeting with Vice Chancellors to motivate their teachers and students to use the educational platforms of SWAYAM and SWAYAM PRABHA in mission mode as well as through other digital digital media.

A committee chaired by IGNOU Vice-President, Professor Nageshwar Rao, has been set up to promote online education and make proposals regarding the online exam, the statement said.

Other issues discussed at the meeting included measures to be taken regarding the health of students staying in the dormitories and academic and non-academic staff of the university, adherence to instructions for social distance and isolation, and provision for the examination of suspected Covid-19 cases at university. .

Aspects such as the role of management in addressing students’ mental health issues, pay problems for all employees (permanent, temporary and daily wages) and Covid-19 research were also discussed.

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) have informed that they have created space for 40-bed isolation rooms. Most universities continue to take digital courses, so academic teaching is not delayed.

