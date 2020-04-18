Covid-19 lockdown 2.0: The hub prepares for the biggest increase in demand for jobs under MGNREGS – Indian News

As tens and thousands of day-wage workers return to their home countries amid the Covid-19 deadlock, the Center is preparing to increase demand for jobs in the MGNREGS employment program.

During fiscal 2020-21, the government initially secured 280.76 manual hours – the highest ever so far – to help out-of-work workers after many business facilities were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year, MGNREGS (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme) created 276.76 ugly hours, largely attributed to drought in large parts of India. This year, despite predictions from the normal monsoon, the Union Ministry of Rural Development has agreed to work on MGNREGS.

Coronavirus outbreak: Full coverage

Between fiscal 2016-17 and fiscal 2018-19, the world’s largest job guarantee scheme generated 256.56 crowns, 231.31 cores and 220.93 ore on weekdays.

Monday’s damages – or people demanding more jobs – may also encourage the government to invest more money in the scheme, as it has to pay higher wages per capita for a pay audit starting April 1st.

The center has made a climb between Rs 13 and Rs 34, the highest in the last six years. Last year, 10 countries saw a zero price increase, and in one case, the pay rate was lowered. The new wages will help MGNREGS’s 12.8 crore workers.

“It is clear that the government will require additional funding as a huge part of the MGNREGS Indian workforce will consider their life steps in this situation,” said Himangshu, an economist at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar reviewed all of his ministry’s flagship schemes on Thursday and also considered the release of 7,300 rupees under MGNREGS to clear outstanding payments in fiscal 2019 and meet payroll in the first two weeks of 2020. years. -21.

Tomar advised his ministry to help 40 light beneficiaries of the Rural Housing Program (PMAYG), who also received a third installment of funds, to help them quickly complete their homes. The Center has allocated 800.63 kroner ore from the state budget of Rs 19.99 crore.

As the focus remains sharp on MGNREGS, which provides for employment in distress, the Center has allowed rural jobs to resume from April 20 beyond the Covid-19 hotspots.

Rural ministry officials stated that large construction projects involving large numbers of workers will be avoided for some time to comply with social distancing rules, and smaller projects such as the construction of farm ponds, livestock or cottages under PMAYG will be pushed.

But as many workers may not be willing to come to work ignoring health risks, economist Reetika Kher said the government should consider giving some wages even if they are sitting at home.

“We also need to keep in mind that, like us, MGNREGS workers will be nervous about joining works that involve rallies. This will be an obstacle to claiming their legal right. In this situation, the government should give 10 days pay to every MGNREGS worker for three months. Furthermore, the issue of failed and diverted payments arising from the Aadhaar payment bridge system must be addressed by the government. “

Meanwhile, the Center has identified a number of Indian best practices in rural areas, and the panchayeti raj union ministry is trying to determine if other states are replicating some of these models. These models include a postman who drove a micro-ATM to villages to secure money on the doorstep amid locks in Uttar Pradesh by Siddharth Nagar or villagers in Kerala who sew and distribute around 18 lakh cotton masks through 300 tailoring units while 21 micro firms prepared 2,700 liters of sanitizer.

In Meerut, more than 2,800 sanitation workers provided masks, detergents, soaps and gloves to help them in their daily duty of keeping the village clean. Dadra and Nagar Haveli are provided daily meals for needy and stray livestock and animals, according to an official statement.

Union territory has distributed more than 130 000 hand cleaners and 17 000 masks free of charge in rural areas. His gram panchayats distribute manuscripts and pamphlets to create public awareness. The statement further states that restrooms with high-rise buildings are being refurbished, and younger people are advised that lifts be used only by senior citizens, pregnant women and people with disabilities.

The panchayat village network in Andhra Pradesh focuses on door-to-door research and mask distribution. The state has set a target of distributing about 16 fat masks as it conducts a third round of door-to-door research, according to a government statement.

. (TagsToTranslate) MGNREGS