Covid-19 Lockdown reduces India’s fuel demand by 50% in the first half of April

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its latest report that India’s annual fuel consumption – a proxy for oil demand – increased by 2.6 percent in 2020 from 5.4 percent in March. Will be reduced.

Reuters New Delhi

latest update: April 18, 2020, 2:50 PM IST

Industrial sources say Indian retailers sold 50 percent less than refined fuel in the first two weeks of April compared to the same period last year as a nationwide blockade to prevent the spread of transportation and industrial activities affected by the corona virus. And.

State-owned companies – India Parsian Oil, India Petroleum and Baharat Naft – own about 90 percent of India’s retail stores.

Sales of Indian gas oil by state retailers fell 61 percent in the first 15 days of April from a year earlier, while sales of gasoline and fuel jets fell 64 percent and 94 percent, according to two industry sources. They have not been asked. Be shown

The general demand for refined Indian fuel includes fuel oil, bitumen and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

In the first two weeks of April, government retailers sold 21 percent more LPG than last year. India will provide free cooking cylinders for the poor for three months to June to help cool the impact of the lock.

India has extended the general lock until May 3, but has announced a roadmap for resuming some industrial activities after April 20 in places that are not important hubs, in an effort to revive the economy.

Demand for Indian gasoline is estimated to fall by 9 percent, while diesel will fall by 6.1 percent.

Reducing fuel demand has now forced some refineries to halve crude oil processing and increase the rapid export of refined fuels.

