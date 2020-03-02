[covid-19:-malaysia-autoshow-2020-postponed-to-july]

CYBERJAYA, March two — Malaysia’s biggest yearly automotive event, Malaysia Autoshow 2020, which is scheduled for this April nine to 12 at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS), has been postponed because of to problems more than the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the organiser, Malaysia Automotive, Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii), the new dates for the event are July two to 5, 2020, at the similar venue.

“Taking into account several elements, MARii has made a decision to postpone the Malaysia Autoshow 2020 to safeguard the event’s members, exhibitors and prospective people owing to the new world-wide COVID-19 outbreak,” it stated in a statement right now.

MARii stated updates on the Malaysia Autoshow 2020 could be acquired through its web-site www.marii.my or social media platforms @MARiiMalaysia. — Bernama