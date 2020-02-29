[covid-19:-malaysia-monitoring-developments-in-iran,-italy]

Travellers wear masks at a Light-weight Rail Transit station in Kuala Lumpur January 31, 2020. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 29 — Malaysia is closely observing developments on the Covid-19 outbreak in Iran and Italy, said overall health director-common Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

“What we (Ministry of Overall health) are accomplishing is providing wellbeing advisory to all those countries relatively than imposing a ban,” he reported at a news convention on Covid-19 at the ministry in this article now.

He was requested if the ministry plans to ban visitors from Iran and Italy in perspective of a surge in conditions in the two international locations.

As of Friday, the selection of good Covid-19 circumstances in Iran was 270 with 26 deaths although good circumstances in Italy totalled 655 with 17 deaths.

Italy and Iran have the third and fourth best numbers of Covid-19 situations respectively in the earth, after China and South Korea.

Malaysia has imposed a ban on travellers from three provinces in China, namely Hubei, Zhejiang and Jiangsu.

Requested on travel limits on Koreans, he stated the travel ban only applies to those from Daegu town and Cheongdo county with result from February 28.

“However, for Korean nationals who have remaining Daegu metropolis and Cheongdo county about 14 days (prior) to the date of arrival in Malaysia, there is no travel ban,” he extra.

Dr Noor Hisham explained the vacation ban also applies to all other international nationals if they experienced travelled to Daegu metropolis and Cheongdo county in just 14 days of their arrival date in Malaysia.

Nonetheless, there is no journey ban for all those who experienced still left Daegu town and Cheongdo county about 14 times prior to their arrival date in Malaysia, he reported.

For Malaysians, long-lasting people and move holders (very long-phrase social go to and pupil move holders) who had been in Daegu city and Cheongdo county within the past 14 times, there is no vacation ban, he extra.

However, they will have to undergo health screening as decided by the ministry, he said.

The ministry has reminded the folks to postpone their trips to China, South Korea, Japan, Italy and Iran if doable.

“If the journeys can not be postponed, they have to have to take preventive measures like practising an ideal amount of cleanliness at all moments,” he explained.

He mentioned any persons who ended up symptomatic inside of 14 times of their return from China, South Korea, Japan, Italy and Iran really should disclose their travel history when in search of cure from health-related practitioners. — Bernama