Covid-19: Malaysia receives health-related machine support from China for police | Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Malaysia currently been given more than 20,000 professional medical products from China specifically for use by Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) personnel, reported Overseas Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

He claimed the aid was gained by the Malaysian Ambassador to China, Raja Datuk Nushirwan and PDRM representative, Chern Lea Keong at the Malaysian Embassy in Beijing.

“More health care machine assistance! Thank you again to China for contributing 1,000 confront masks, 20,000 medical masks, 100 protective garments and 100 goggles, this time specially for our law enforcement staff.

“Malaysia and China are inseparable,” he mentioned on his Facebook website very last evening.

Hishammuddin on Monday had been given a pay a visit to from the Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia, Bai Tian at Wisma Putra, in Putrajaya to focus on Malaysia-China ties which ought to be strengthened in numerous sectors as very well as focusing on initiatives to overcome the distribute of Covid-19.

The government has commenced enforcing various measures to suppress Covid-19 from spreading in the place together with the Motion Management Get (MCO) from March 18 to 31 involving the position of the police pressure to guarantee the order is carried out effortlessly.

Yesterday, Senior Minister (Protection Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob explained the authorities would also be deploying associates of the Armed Forces from tomorrow to guide PDRM in enforcing the buy. — Bernama