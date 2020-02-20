[covid-19:-malaysia,-singapore-to-intensify-cooperation-at-johor-causeway]

Overseas Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah reported he had an casual assembly with his Singaporean counterpart Dr Vivian Balakrishnan pertaining to the Johor Causeway which recorded 250,000 movements day-to-day. — Photo by Mukhriz Hazim

VIENTIANE, Feb 20 ― Malaysia and Singapore will intensify cooperation at the hectic Johor Causeway in an effort and hard work to deal with the unfold of Covid-19 infection.

International Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said he had an casual assembly with his Singaporean counterpart Dr Vivian Balakrishnan pertaining to the Johor Causeway which recorded 250,000 movements day-to-day.

“I hope that officers in the two international locations will converse and intensify their cooperation in handling the Covid-19 transmission at the causeway.

“If we never do it (cooperation) effectively, it (Covid-19 an infection) will unfold. Consequently, we require to keep track of the causeway collectively,” he explained to Bernama following attending the assembly of International Ministers of Asean and China in dealing with Covid-19 outbreak listed here now.

The meeting was co-chaired by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Phillippines Teodoro L. Locsin.

At the assembly, a online video was performed displaying Asean member countries’ assist for China in the fight versus the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Saifuddin said Asean member states also expressed assurance that China would productively cope with the outbreak.

“At today’s meeting, Asean also presented to support China to remedy the issue,” he mentioned.

Saifuddin mentioned the conference now marked a motivation involving Asean member nations to share data and boost cooperation, like in the health and fitness sector, in the struggle towards the virus.

He mentioned the outbreak was envisioned to keep on in the future various months and that all Asean member countries and China agreed to devise a tactic to lower the financial affect next the Covid-19 outbreak.

“We realize that the virus will keep on for several months. As a result, we need to prevail over the (troubles) of the (Asean) economic problems particularly in the subject of tourism,” he reported.

“We have to have to have a mutual comprehending, in particular in conditions of limiting tourist arrivals. No place for a single state to be firm while some others aren’t,” he reported.

Meanwhile, Wang Yi also praised Asean leaders and people’s solidarity with China in taking care of the Covid-19 outbreak.

“China values this friendship,” he explained. ― Bernama