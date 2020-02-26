[covid-19:-malaysia-to-take-part-in-tokyo-2020-as-planned,-states-ocm-chief]

Olympic Council President Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria (ideal) at a press conference soon after chairing the 9th OCM Govt Board Meeting at Wisma OCM in Kuala Lumpur, January eight, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Malaysia will continue to send out athletes to the 2020 Olympic Online games in Tokyo regardless of fears over the Covid-19 outbreak.

Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) president Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria explained there experienced been no notification from the Global Olympic Committee (IOC) on any postponement or cancellation of the Games, scheduled for July 24 to Aug 9.

“So considerably we have not been given any directive from IOC about the postponement or cancellation of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Video games. So, we will mail athletes as prepared,” he advised Bernama here nowadays.

IOC member Dick Pound, a previous winner swimmer from Canada, was quoted by an global news company yesterday as expressing concern over the chance of the game titles remaining postponed or cancelled simply because of the virus outbreak.

The coronavirus, which began in Wuhan, China, very last December, was documented to have killed four individuals and infected 130 some others in Japan.

The 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro were being staged as scheduled though some taking part countries experienced expressed concerns in excess of the spread of the Zika virus in the South American country then. — Bernama