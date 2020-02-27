[covid-19:-malaysians-advised-not-to-go-to-s.-korea,-japan,-italy,-iran]

People today sporting protecting deal with masks are observed before a rehearsal of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay in Hamura, outskirts of Tokyo February 15, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — Malaysians are encouraged against travelling to South Korea, Japan, Italy and Iran that grew to become the most recent hotspots for the Covid-19 outbreak, the Well being Ministry claimed nowadays.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah famous that the world monitoring of Covid-19 cases showed that there was a drastic boost of these kinds of scenarios in the previous 7 days in the four nations around the world.

“Therefore, the MOH needs to recommend to Malaysians to defer journeys to territories or metropolitan areas declared as Covid-19 epidemic places in the People’s Republic of China (as notified previously) and also in South Korea, Japan, Italy and Iran,” he mentioned in a assertion.

As of this morning at 8am, a whole of 81,398 Covid-19 situations including 2,770 deaths have been recorded globally, with only four for every cent of these or three,200 cases involving 52 deaths recorded outdoors of China, he stated.

As for Malaysia’s problem, there have been 23 scenarios Covid-19 up to right now but 22 have completely recovered and only one particular patient was nevertheless getting treatment.

The sole remaining affected person is also the hottest scenario described to the National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) these days.

This new individual is a 53-yr-old Malaysian female who not long ago travelled to Japan, and started out getting a fever on February 24, a day following her return. She was verified to be favourable for Covid-19 right now.

Dr Noor Hisham claimed 1,569 men and women have been tested for the Covid-19 virus so far, with 1,523 tests destructive, 23 screening constructive (such as the 22 who have because recovered), and 23 still awaiting lab results.

These one,569 scenarios are composed of individuals who are Affected individual-underneath-investigation (PUI), close make contact with conditions, all those from humanitarian support missions and the Desire Earth cruise ship.

7 prevention ideas

Dr Noor Hisham also shared 7 preventive actions, particularly for people travelling abroad and immediately after their return to Malaysia.

The seven suggestions which includes the exercise of a superior typical of private cleanliness these kinds of as repeated washing of arms with soap and drinking water or with hand sanitiser as well as practising great cough etiquette by employing a tissue to protect the nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing and washing hands immediately.

When travelling, travellers need to also deliver together confront masks and hand sanitiser to be employed when needed, in addition to averting visits to crowded locations and to steer clear of shut call with contaminated persons, he explained.

Those travelling ought to also stay away from viewing farms, markets selling are living animals, areas in which animals are slaughtered or touching any animals, with travellers also suggested in opposition to consuming any animal products that are raw or have not been perfectly-cooked.

He also encouraged travellers to right away search for medical treatment if they drop unwell with signs or symptoms of Covid-19 infection (this sort of as fever, cough or problems in respiration) within 14 times of their return from their journey overseas, and to also tell medical practitioners of their travel history.