Covid-19: Mumbai civic body makes wearing masks compulsory, says abusers will be arrested – Mumbai news

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made it mandatory for people coming out of their homes to wear masks to check for the spread of coronavirus Covid-19.

“Anyone who does not wear masks can be charged under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and police can arrest them,” BMC said in a statement on Wednesday.

She also asked all officers to attend only mask-wearing meetings.

The BMC order further says the measure is needed because studies have found that wearing face masks can significantly reduce the spread of coronavirus from and to people coming into contact with each other, in addition to other mandatory social distance measures already implemented.

“Masks can be common three-layer masks or canvas masks, available in pharmacies or home-made, which can be washed and reused after being disinfected,” says an order signed by Praveen Pardeshi Municipal Commissioner.

The BMC order comes hours after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asked people to start using the mask if they go out to buy supplies and said people would need to use them for a while to be safe from contagion.

“People should use masks as they leave their homes.” He lamented the inconvenience that caused the closure of citizens, but said “we have no other option.”

He also appealed to people, especially those at high risk for diseases such as heart disease, high blood pressure and diabetes, to maintain dietary restrictions.

Maharashtra recorded 60 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday morning, totaling 1078. Of the 60 new cases, 44 were tested positive in Mumbai, nine in Pune, four in Nagpur and one each in Ahmednagar, Akola and Buldhana.

