Covid-19: Mumbai identifies 21 hotspots, imposes curfew restrictions – India news

Twenty-one focal points of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) have been identified in Mumbai and restrictions similar to curfew have been imposed in these places to curb fast-growing viral infections, the Maharashtra minister said on Thursday, a day after Uttar Pradesh and Delhi adopted a similar access.

The strict restrictions will be effective immediately and will continue until further orders. No one will be allowed to leave their homes at these focal points, and items will be delivered home, the state cabinet has decided. Only pharmacies will remain open.

Drug stores will also be closed in 23 detention zones in Delhi and over 100 hotspots in Uttar Pradesh, unlike Mumbai, although a ban on going out of it will be enforced in all three areas. Workers in the first place, such as healthcare staff and doctors, will be laid off.

“We have identified 21 hotspots in Mumbai where we are introducing curfew with immediate effect. Supply of basic services will be provided by the state government, forcing residents to stay at home during this period,” said textile minister Aslam Shaikh. A complete list of 21 foci was not immediately available.

Vegetable markets in these areas will be closed as authorities say it has led to crowds. “In fact, people should decide to give up vegetables for the next few days. Farmers have decided to grow vegetables,” said Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat.

The government is also expected to increase security for the effective implementation of the closure.

“I have asked the Rapid Response Force and the National Reserve Force to conduct curfew effectively. If medical shops were not forgotten, everything else would be enclosed in pots we recognized in Mumbai. It would not be possible to curb expansion in areas like Dharavi without stricter restrictions as the next eight days are crucial, ”said Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, a Dharavi lawmaker.

Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases (1,277 on Thursday morning) and fatalities (72) in the country. Mumbai accounts for 857 of these cases. With 14 positive patients and three deaths, the densely populated Dharavi is one of the hottest places in the city.

In Mumbai, “zone retention” is classified as one if a single individual in the area is tested positive for Covid-19. Patient buildings and at least four to five adjacent buildings on all sides will be in this zone, depending on the population density in the area. The higher the population density, the wider the radius. Mumbai has already identified 381 ‘containment zones’. Exact points are identified on a case-by-case basis if civic authorities see a dramatic increase in cases in one place, building or area within a “protection zone”.

“We identify focal points for better mobilization of resources in such areas. People living in the focal point can be urgently moved to an institutional quarantine facility, screening in the focal point is strictly done, ”said a senior BMC official.

