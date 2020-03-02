[covid-19:-no-new-circumstances-documented,-variety-of-people-today-infected-remains-29,-says-ministry]

Director General of Wellbeing Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah stated there are no new situations of Covid-19 have been described in Malaysia as of 2.30pm these days and the cumulative selection of cases stays 29.. — Photo by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — No new circumstances of Covid-19 have been documented in Malaysia as of two.30pm now and the cumulative range of conditions continues to be 29.

Health director-typical Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah claimed the cases comprised 17 individuals-less than-investigation (PUI), 10 close contacts with Covid-19 constructive scenarios and two men and women amongst the locals brought household via the Humanitarian Assist Mission.

“Of these, 15 ended up Chinese nationals, 11 were being Malaysians and 3 were other nationalities (particularly American, Japanese, and Italian).

“Of the 29 good cases, 22 have recovered and authorized to be discharged even though 7 instances are still getting procedure in isolation wards at various hospitals in the Klang Valley. All of these circumstances are in secure situation,” he stated in a assertion now.

About 221 persons, Dr Noor Hisham extra, have been recognized to have close call with the 7 Covid-19 scenarios continue to acquiring treatment method in hospitals.

From these 221 near contacts, two ended up confirmed to be positive (that is the 27th and 29th situations) though 74 ended up confirmed adverse.

A different 82 scenarios are continue to pending lab final results, although 63 cases are nevertheless in the approach of sample-taking.

Referring to the initial event of Covid-19 scenarios in Malaysia, Dr Noor Hisham mentioned most of the situations had been imported or closely related with China and only two situations had been regionally transmitted.

He explained that just after 11 times there was no Covid-19 conditions reported to the National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC).

A next prevalence of Covid-19 with seven cases was detected, starting off Feb 27 to date.

People who would like much more information and facts on Covid-19 can call the CPRC Infoline by contacting 03-8881 0200/ 03-8881 0600/ 03-8881 0700 or e-mail to [email protected]. — Bernama