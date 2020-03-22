Covid- 19: Now supermarkets, petrol stations and private clinics ordered to cease working from 7pm to 7am in Sarawak | Malaysia

Soldiers and police officers conducting checks at a roadblock on day 5 of the movement regulate get (MCO) in Sri Hartamas March 22,2020. — Photo by Miera Zulyana

KUCHING, March 22 — The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) currently directed all hypermarkets, supermarkets, damp markets, espresso stores, non-public clinics, places to eat, 24 hrs practical merchants and petrol stations in the state to near their operations from 7pm to 7am every day.

The committee mentioned the directive can take outcome from March 24 until March 31 in a go to curb the spread of Covid-19 outbreak.

“This is needed to end community motion which is nevertheless heavy in specific areas,” SDMC pressured.

“However, the directive will not have an effect on all those assisting in the present-day operation enforcement like the law enforcement, armed service, medical personnel and immigration officers.

“The new requirement is one more method to beat the Covid-19 from even more spreading,” SDMC mentioned.

On a further concern, SDMC mentioned all supermarkets, hypermarkets, wet markets, pharmacies, and personal clinics are now necessary to do social distancing in their respective premises.

It added the police will verify randomly to assure that the operators of these small business establishments adhere to the necessities.

It reported the operators are recommended to do a temperature verify on their consumers and to give the hand sanitisers.