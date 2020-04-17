Covid-19 outbreak: At least 20 Navy coronavirus positive staff members – India news

At least 20 members of the Indian Navy tested positive for Covid 19, an alarm bell ringing for the military at a time when the US Navy was fighting an invasion is a disease on some of its front-line warships.

Navy men have been admitted to INHS Asvini Navy Hospital in Mumbai’s Kolaba after testing positive for the new coronavirus, two Navy officials were notified in an anonymous state.

Although this is the first reported case of Covid-19 in the Indian Navy, the military has so far reported eight cases of positive viruses.

“We have only eight positive cases in the entire Indian army. Of the eight, two are doctors and one is a nurse’s assistant. Four respond well to treatment, “said Army Chief M. M. Naravana on Friday.

While the outbreak of coronavirus is taking over the world, Indian Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh has told his men that while they should hope for the best, the navy should plan for the worst.

“We have to be prepared for the worst case scenario and in my opinion, it’s going to be a long battle,” the Navy chief said in a 15-minute video message to naval personnel on April 9.

Ten sailors aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier tested positive for the disease, and its commander, Captain Brett Crozier, was fired after leaking a scathing letter, which he wrote to the Navy leadership about the growing health crisis aboard his warship. US Navy Secretary-General Thomas Modly resigned earlier this week after delivering a controversial speech to Theodore Roosevelt’s crew criticizing Crozier.

French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle interrupts deployment and returns to his home port of Toulon with about 40 sailors showing Covid-19 symptoms.

.