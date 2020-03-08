COVID-19: Outbreak at senio care home in North Vancouver, six new cases in B.C.

B.C. health officials are dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19 at a care home in North Vancouver, as six new cases were identified in the province Saturday, bringing the number to 27.

Two of the six new cases are elderly residents of the Lynn Valley Care Centre, said Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer.

An emotionally shaken Henry told a Vancouver news conference Saturday that the outbreak at the care home is “very concerning” and she is worried about the families.

The woman who was identified earlier as B.C.’s first known case of community transmission of the virus works at the care home, and two of the residents have tested positive. The care worker is a woman in her 50s, who had no recent travel history.

Henry said it’s unclear if the seniors were infected from the health care worker. All of the residents, staff, and their families will be investigated, she added.

A respiratory outbreak protocol has been put in place at the care home, which includes monitoring ill residents, protective gear worn by care workers, keeping patients in isolation, restricting visits, and stopping all communal gatherings.

“It’s very hard on families and residents,” said Henry, adding that some patients have dementia, which creates more stress for the staff.

Residents of Lynn Valley are being asked to be cautious but not panic. Health officials say the virus is spread through close contact, usually between family members and “there’s no general concern” for members of that community.

She said many of the care workers are employed in multiple care homes, and this is extremely worrying because the elderly, especially those with underlying health issues, are most at risk.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said there are more than 200 elderly residents at the long term care home in North Vancouver.

Both Henry and Dix repeated pleas for people to stay at home if they are sick, even if the illness is just a cold.

They also asked people to consider having virtual conferences and to postpone large group activities, especially if they involve elderly people.

The four other new cases are in the Fraser Health Authority. One is a man in his 50s, who recently travelled to Iran, and another is a woman in her 50s, who is a close contact of the family. Both are at home in self isolation.

The other two are a man and woman in their 60s, who had travelled on the Grand Princess cruise ship from Feb. 11 to Feb. 21 in California. They are in hospital because of their age and are in stable condition, said Henry.

Only three of B.C.’s cases of COVID-19 are in hospital. One of those patients, a woman in her 80s, who was in critical condition, is now stable, said Henry.

So far, four of B.C.’s 27 patients who tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 have recovered.

The World Health Organization has said the fatality rate appears higher for COVID-19 (3 to 4 per cent) than for influenza, especially seasonal influenza (less than 0.1 per cent). Age is a factor.

The death rate is highest for patients ages 80 and older, at 14.8 per cent, and eight per cent for patients ages 70 to 79, according to a study of more than 72,000 cases.

Researchers found the death rate was 3.6 per cent for patients ages 60 to 69, 1.3 per cent for patients ages 50 to 59, 0.4 per cent for patients ages 40 to 49, and 0.2 per cent for patients ages 10 to 39.

They reported no deaths among patients less than 10 years old.

Lynn Valley Care Centre is not a member of the B.C. Care Providers Association but the situation there has caused the association great concern, said CEO Daniel Fontaine.

The average age of people entering long-term care in B.C. is 88, Fontaine said.

“Most people have issues with comorbidity and they (have) very frail immune systems, so it’s a population we really want to make sure we focus on,” he said.

The association’s 350 member organizations support more than 16,000 seniors in long-term care and assisted living, and more than 11,000 through home care and support services.

Fontaine said member organizations are following established, robust flu-prevention protocols. Those include checking anyone who enters the facility for symptoms, urging people who feel sick to delay visiting their loved ones, when possible, and telling staff to stay home if they feel sick.

Care providers remain vigilant about keeping rooms and common areas clean and sanitized, and some are also looking into whether to pause social events and group outings, Fontaine said.

“We also understand that sometimes the issue of social isolation is impactful to seniors,” he said.

“But given the issue with COVID-19, I think that we’re erring more on the side of keeping people out for the immediate future until we can get this kind of fully contained, and the provincial health officer and province feel that we’re back to kind of a more normal state.”

Fontaine is also pleading for the public to stop stockpiling and buying medical supplies unless their doctor has told them to or they are ill and do not want to spread their illness to others.

He said Safe Care B.C., which advocates health and safety in the continuing care sector, surveyed members this week and found that 57 per cent were having problems getting supplies, when in the past there has typically been no issue.

Cruise ships continue to be a high-risk environment for transmission and health officials recommend reconsidering any cruise-ship travel at this time.

B.C. Premier John Horgan on Friday said the province is scaling up the province’s response to COVID-19 and the government has a detailed plan in place in the event the outbreak gets worse.

Horgan said the province is adding four additional testing labs by the end of the week, and a committee of deputy ministers has been appointed to focus on the virus.

On Saturday, the World Health Organization said the global number of reported cases of COVID-19 has surpassed 100,000, with more than 3,000 fatalities. The WHO’s risk assessment for the virus globally is “very high.”

Meantime, Canadian health officials continue to stress that the risk posed by the novel coronavirus in this country remains low.

The number of confirmed and presumptive cases is at least 60, with the majority being reported in Ontario, with 28, and B.C. with 27.

All of Ontario’s known patients had recently travelled outside the country or were in close contact with other patients who had, however, Canada’s first apparent case of community transmission was reported in B.C. this week.

Ontario’s chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, noted Friday that most of the cases in Canada have been mild, and the patients are self isolating at home. About seven people are in hospital, but she said that doesn’t necessarily mean they are severely ill, adding that Canada is well equipped to deal with the outbreak.

“We’ve been having these plans, we’ve rehearsed them, we’ve been through a previous pandemic, we’ve been through co-ordination for Ebola response, for example. So each individual player in the federal and provincial system knows how those co-ordination mechanisms work,” Tam told a news conference.

Ottawa is increasing its funding for COVID-19 research by $20 million, Health Minister Patty Hajdu announced Friday, after concluding that the $7 million it had planned to spend isn’t enough.

Outside Canada’s borders, cruise ships remain a tricky problem. Some of Canada’s cases were travellers who were aboard the Grand Princess from Feb. 11 to 21 during a cruise that began and ended in San Francisco.

The Public Health Agency of Canada has since been trying to locate more than 260 Canadians who were on that cruise.

And another 237 Canadians have been forbidden from leaving the ship during a subsequent cruise, as they and the rest of the passengers and crew undergo testing for COVID-19.

ticrawford@postmedia.com

-With files from The Canadian Press

