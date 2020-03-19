Covid-19 outbreak: There has been no foreign flight to India in a week, work is at home for the private sector – news from India

The government has banned all commercial international jets from landing in India since March 22 and ordered states to implement a work-at-home protocol for all private sector employees except basic services amid a set of measures aimed at preventing a coronavirus epidemic that claimed four lives in India.

In a statement from the press office, the government says commercial flights will not be allowed to go down until March 29. All children under the age of 10 should be asked to stay home and citizens over the age of 65 – except for public representatives, health professionals and government officials – are instructed not to go outside.

“States are required to carry out work at home for private sector employees, except for those working in emergency / basic services,” the statement read.

The government also suspended all privileged travel in trains and flights except for students, patients and people with disabilities. All central and B Central employees were asked to take up duty on alternate weeks, with separate schedules.

The statement arrived hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Thursday at 8pm.

India is currently battling a stage 2 coronavirus crisis, with 169 cases and four deaths. The Indian Medical Research Council has ruled out community transmission – where the origin of the infection is unknown – as of Thursday morning.

