Covid 19 outburst: Kejriwal does not rule out Delhi closure, limits gatherings to 5 people – Indian News

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced a ban on gathering more than five people in the capital in a significant reduction from the previous gathering cap exceeding 50 people due to the spread of coronaivrus in the country. He also warned that a lock could be made if the situation required.

Delhi has reported more than 30 cases of positive covid infection 19, including one death so far, and the government has closed most public places including schools, colleges, cinemas, malls, restaurants, swimming pools etc. to prevent the spread of disease in the community.

“Any gathering of more than 5 people will not be allowed in Delhi. An order will be issued soon,” Kejriwal announced among several other measures to combat the widespread impact of the disease.

The Delhi government has also reduced the presence of government staff in offices other than those employed in basic services and has also urged private companies to allow people to work from home.

The chief minister said the government had not introduced a deadlock so far, but would have to do so if the need for a coronavirus epidemic emerged.

In other measures, the Kejriwal government has decided to conduct all online press conferences to protect journalists from an infection that has so far killed four people and killed 268 people in the country.

The Delhi government has also announced a 50% increase in the rations from the fair-price shops in the capital, given the impact on those who earn a living wage, which is believed to be hardest hit by the downturn in economic activity. She also announced the doubling of pensions for widows, people with disabilities and the elderly for the month of March.

He added that seventy-two lakhs in Delhi are getting their meals from fair-price shops.

The government has also announced a waiver of GST costs on hotel bills for quarantine patients in Delhi.

