Covid-19 pandemic worse than 1997 economical disaster, says Dr M | Malaysia

Previous prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohammad speaks all through a push convention in Kuala Lumpur March 1, 2020. — Photo by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — The severity of the current Covid-19 pandemic is worse than the 1997 Asian financial disaster, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad mentioned today.

Dr Mahathir, who steered Malaysia’s restoration during the turbulent time period then, also stated he anticipated the global outbreak to strike the financial system even additional, amid the worsening situation around the globe.

“This is even worse than the financial crisis. This is truly a awful blow to the economies of the total environment,” he was quoted saying in a Bloomberg Tv interview.

Dr Mahathir joins fellow environment leaders in modern weeks, warning that the virus effects could be worse than earlier periods of upheaval.

Dr Mahathir also mentioned trader confidence was not only lower in Malaysia, but globally as perfectly, as the pandemic has disrupted the motion of individuals and source chains.

“Because if you commit and you are not able to sell, you really don’t spend.

“Consumers are probably to target only on food items and wellbeing solutions, which may nevertheless attract some investments,” he included.

At the exact same time, Dr Mahathir also expressed doubt over the new Perikatan Nasional government’s capacity to steer the place to restoration.

“This is the mistaken time to get more than the government. The state has hardly ever been in these types of a condition prior to,” he said.

The Earth Health Organisation has declared the Covid-19 outbreak, which has swept by way of at least 150 international locations, a international pandemic.

It is the first time the WHO has called an outbreak a pandemic due to the fact the H1N1 “swine flu” in 2009.