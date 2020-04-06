COVID-19 Patient in hospital after quarantine refusal: Representatives

Haralson’s Sheriff County office in Florida says a man refused to self-understand, although he showed positive development for the new corona (COVID-19). He is now being treated for the disease.

Oh, and his girlfriend refused to be tested, and she also went public, the authorities said. He is also in the hospital, but for non-COVID reasons, according to MPs.

A local male who tested positive for COVID-19 & refused to quarantine, he and his girlfriend (who refused the test) continued to circulate in public. Our Representatives used precautions on stage. Both have now been treated for COVID for other reasons. #DoTheRightThing #Community pic.twitter.com/feZUxvp4sc

– Haralson Sheriff (.HaralsonSheriff) April 5, 2020

Georgia is in the middle of a recent series of shelters, which will continue until April 13. Brian Kemp The biggest flak was recently caught after he admitted that he did not know that humans could still spread the virus even if they had no symptoms.

“Discovering that this virus is transmitted before people see signs, so what we have been telling people from CDC instructions for weeks now that if you start to feel bad, you stay at home,” he said. “These people could infect people before they felt bad. But we didn’t know it until the last 24 hours.”

He is not the only politician to have said that he only learned this recently. Take Mayor of New York Bill de Blasio, and his claim that “only in the last 48 hours or so do they feel that they have seen evidence around the world, especially a new study from Singapore, which shows more evidence that this disease can be spread by asymptomatic people.”

However, there have been studies of asymptomatic transmission since January. Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has said so since February.