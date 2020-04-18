COVID-19 patients may be more contagious in the days before they begin to show symptoms, a new researcher in China said.

The researchers studied the spread of the virus in 94 COVID-19 patients who received COZID-19 at the Eighth Human Hospital in Guangzhou, according to a study published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature on Wednesday.

The researchers took throat samples from patients and found that viral loads were highest at the onset of symptoms and gradually decreased toward the limit of detection by about day 21. This finding is consistent with other small studies conducted at two Hong Kong hospitals and Zhuhai patients, Guangdong, China.

The study also modeled the infectivity of COVID-19 from a separate sample of 77 pairs of people, one of whom had been infected with the other by a coronavirus.

Researchers estimate that in pairs from publicly available sources in mainland China and beyond, 44% of infections occurred in the preymptomatic phase of the index patient “under conditions where household clusters are significant, cases are found to be active, and quarantine outside the home.”

They then concluded that the infectivity began 2.3 days and peaked 0.7 days before the onset of symptoms. Infectivity was estimated to decrease rapidly within a week.

“Our analysis suggests that the spread of viruses may begin 2-3 days before the first symptoms appear,” the researchers wrote. “More comprehensive criteria for tracing contacts to capture potential infectious events 2-3 days before the onset of symptoms should be urgently considered in order to effectively manage the outbreak.”

These findings are consistent with previous WHO guidelines that infected people can be contagious and test positive 1 to 3 days before symptoms develop. Presymptomatic spread was observed in many cases in Singapore.

Tara Smith, a professor of epidemiology at Kent State University who was not involved in the study, said the study confirms both previous findings of a presymptomatic infection and that infected people have a high viral load whenever they began to show symptoms.

“It seems to be when they are maximally contagious,” Smith said.

Presymptomatic spread is also observed in viruses such as influenza and measles, Smith said, but not in other coronaviruses such as SARS and MERS.

Smith said more testing is needed to determine the role of presymptomatic and asymptomatic spread in the current pandemic. He noted that these findings underscore the importance of maintaining measures to combat social distance to prevent such infection.

“That’s why it’s important to avoid people as much as possible, wash your hands, wear masks,” he said. “To prevent the virus from spreading.”

