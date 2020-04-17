Covid-19 patients report in response to Remdesivir Gilead, Surges Surge

“In order to reach a conclusion from the trial, all data must be analyzed,” Gilad said in an email.

latest update: April 17, 2020, 8:50 PM IST

Gilead Science Inc.’s stock rose 16 percent after hours of trading on Thursday, following media reports that it was encouraging partial information about Remdesivir’s experimental drug testing in severe COVID-19 patients.

According to the medical news website STAT, a University of Chicago hospital that participates in the study of antiviral drugs said that patients are recovering rapidly from fever and respiratory symptoms, and almost all patients are released in less than one week.

“Partial information about a ongoing clinical trial is completely incomplete and should never be used to conclude,” UChicago Medicine said in an email.

The university says information related to an internal conference was published for research colleagues on unlicensed work.

Gilad expects the results of its Phase 3 study to be available to patients with severe COVID-19 at the end of this month, and additional data from other studies in May.

The University of Chicago is one of 152 participants in the Gilead trial, which includes patients with severe COVID-19, which is the “single arm”, meaning that the drug is measured against a similar group of patients who are not treated with placebo. does not. One trial in patients with moderate COVID-19 symptoms had 169 study sites.

There is currently no unconfirmed treatment for COVID-19, a highly contagious respiratory disease caused by new novel vascular disease that affects more than 2 million people worldwide.

STAT reported that 113 people with severe COVID-19 entered the trial of Gilad at UChicago Medicine. Most of them have been released and two patients have died, the report said.

“Anecdotal data … seems promising and continues to support some potential for drug activation in some COVID-19 patients,” Ryan Capital Markets analyst Brian Abrahams said in a research note. “However, there are fundamental limitations to textualization and interpretation of this data.”

Interest in the drug Gilad is growing among the pandemic virus coronavirus. Last week, the New England Journal of Medicine published an analysis showing that two-thirds of a small group of patients with COVID-19 greatly improve their condition after treatment with Remius virus.

The author of the article called the findings “hopeful,” but warned that it would be difficult to interpret the results because they did not include comparisons with the control group, small patient numbers, limited disclosure details, and follow-up time. Relatively short

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in the United States began testing 800 patients in February, who randomly assigned patients to treatment with Remdesivir or placebo. These results are not expected to take place after the Gilad trial.

Gilead shares, which closed at $ 76.54 in regular trading, rose 16 percent to $ 89.10 an hour later.