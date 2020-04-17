COVID-19 patients will recover soon after receiving additional treatment: informed

COVID-19 patients who received a remdesivir test were quickly recovering, most likely to go home in the day, STAT News reported after Thursday it received a video of a social media conference. try.

Patients participating in the trial of the drug had all the symptoms of respiratory distress and fever, but were able to leave the hospital after less than a week of treatment, STAT declare a doctor as a judge.

Kathleen Mullane, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Chicago who led the experiment, “Dr. said in the video.

Mullane did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN. The school says it will comment once the proposed remedies have been completed.

There is no approved treatment for using COVID-19, which can lead to pneumonia and respiratory distress in some patients. But the National School of Health is planning to try a variety of drugs and other treatments, among them remdesivir.

The drug, conducted by Gilead Sciences, has tried to fight Ebola with little success, but several studies in animals have suggested that the drug may be able to prevent and treat coronaviruses related to COVID. -19, including SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) and MERS (Middle East Depression) Syndrome).

Back in February, the World Health Organization said the mutants showed the potential to protect COVID-19.

STAT said it had been and watched the publication of a video interview Mullane had last week with colleagues about the trial.

“Most of our patients are serious and most of them have been out for days, so telling us the length of treatment doesn’t have to be 10 days,” he noted.

However, clinical trials do not include what is known as a control group, so it may be difficult to say whether the drug can benefit patients well. With administration, some patients do not receive the drug in clinical practice so doctors can determine if it is the drug that is affecting their actual condition.

Experimental testing of people continued in dozens of other laboratories, as well. Gilead supports clinical trials of 2,400 patients with severe exacerbations of COVID-19 symptoms in 152 clinical trials worldwide. Also tested in 1,600 patients with mild illness at 169 hospitals and clinics around the world.

Gilead says he wants to see through the trial until the end of the month.

The company said in a statement to CNN, “We understand the urgent need for COVID-19 coverage and the growing need for information on our vaccines. But it’s possible that a few stories about patients are just that – myths.

“All parts of the data must be identified in order to draw any conclusions from the experiment. Anecdotal information, while supported, does not provide important information to make decisions about the safety and effectiveness of the changes that are therapeutics for COVID-19, ”Nkile said.

