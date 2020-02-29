[covid-19:-penang-athletes’-abroad-coaching-in-japan,-s.korea-on-hold]

Spectators donning masks to avoid getting in touch with to a new coronavirus show up at Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 2020 in Seoul, South Korea, February 7, 2020. — Reuters pic

GEORGE City, Feb 29 — Programs to deliver Penang athletes for education in Japan and South Korea have been set on keep because of the Covid-19 outbreak in the two nations around the world, according to a condition government councillor right now.

Penang Youth and Sporting activities Committee chairman Shortly Lip Chee stated the strategies had been to deliver athletes in sports like karate, judo and bowling for instruction in March and April but this would most likely be delayed.

“We will be monitoring the problem right before generating any further decision to deliver the athletes for schooling there, but for now we have to acquire protection precautions,” he informed reporters listed here.

He mentioned Penang athletes could still contend in competitions outside Malaysia but would call for permission from the Penang Sports activities Council (MSNPP).

“They would have to go through the expected techniques of MSNPP before acquiring a permit to compete abroad,” he included.

Previously nowadays, some 400 persons attended a public converse entitled “Overview & Updates on Covid-19” at Han Chiang High College listed here.

The talk, done by Penang Well being Office senior principal assistant director Dr Chow Sze Loon, was aimed at developing community recognition on Covid-19, specially the wellness and security techniques taken in Malaysia. — Bernama