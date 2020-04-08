Covid-19: PM Modi addresses political parties for coronavirus response – News from India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met with top leaders of political parties represented in Parliament to discuss several key issues related to the spread of coronavirus, even as the country entered day 15 of a national prison reported to contain a viral infection.

The meeting was held via video conference and was attended by members of parties with four or more members in Parliament. He came to the background of differing opinions on the key issue of extending the lock-up after April 14 and the fiscal measures taken by the central government to meet the needs arising from the Covid-19 pandemic epidemic.

The meeting reportedly began this morning at 11 a.m., a day after the parliamentary committee reduced the electoral allowance and office allowance to members of parliament, with the exception of a deduction in their salaries and a diversion of the MP Area Development Fund (MPLADS) to a two-year term. Several opposition leaders, including those from the Congress Party, have criticized the decision to suspend MPLADS funds, while welcoming the move to cut public officials’ salaries as part of trimming government spending because of the huge economic challenges erupted by the epidemic.

Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram, who is among the harshest critics of the current distribution, cited a ballooning unemployment rate after imprisonment – which has claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of wage earners in the unorganized sector – to require the government to announce additional cash helping the poor to cushion the impact of the prison crisis. However, he praised the government for broad-based consultation with political parties, including those in opposition.

The Center for Monitoring the Indian Economy (CMIE), which monitors unemployment data daily, estimates that unemployment has risen from 8.4% in the week ending March 22 to 23%.

HT Coronavirus Guide COVID-19

The center has held several rounds of talks with Indian prime ministers, as well as with other leaders of prominent political parties, with a view to establishing a coordinated action plan against the epidemic. The Prime Minister has often emphasized the need for a united response if the country is to emerge victorious from this unprecedented crisis.

Ghulam Congress leader Nabi Azad, Sudip Bandyopadhyay in Trinamool Congress, Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena, Pinaki Misra, Sharad Pawar National Congress Party, Ram Samajvadi Party Ram Gopal Yadav, Shiromani Akali Dal, Sukhbir Singh Badal, Bahuyan Samai Party, Bahuyan Samai Party Mithun Reddy, YSR Congress Party, Rajeev Ranjan Singh Jante Dal United were among the prominent leaders who attended the video conference on Wednesday.

Click here for the latest coronavirus reports

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the people of “Hanuman Jayanti” and said that the life of a Hindu god known as “Pawanputra” is a symbol of dedication and strength that inspires everyone to cope with and overcome any crisis.

“Best regards on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti,” he tweeted.

The life of Pawanputra is a symbol of commitment, strength, dedication and discipline, inspiring us to face every crisis and overcome it, he said.

. (ToTranslate tags) Covid19