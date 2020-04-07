Covid-19: Police detect 55,000 near contacts in infection chain | Malaysia

Inspector-Normal of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks throughout a push meeting in Kuala Lumpur April 6, 2020. — Photograph by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — Police have so much identified 55,000 close contacts of Covid-19 people which include from the tabligh cluster, states Inspector-Common of Law enforcement Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

He reported the info was analysed by a undertaking drive from the Criminal Investigation Department prior to currently being handed more than to the Ministry of Wellbeing (MOH) to urge the contacts to arrive ahead and get screened.

“Through the examination conducted by the task force, we were being equipped to trace the possible close contacts with Covid-19 clients using the police’s technological knowledge to assist MOH, in particular, on individuals beneath surveillance (PUS) and persons below investigation (PUI).

“We also enable MOH check people today who disobey the get to stay at residence when they head out of the residence,” he explained at a unique push meeting in Bukit Aman here now.

Abdul Hamid said the law enforcement would also enable establish individuals most probably to be contaminated with the illness.

Meanwhile, Abdul Hamid stated to day, 44 officers and policemen had tested constructive for Covid-19, and one more 900 ended up requested to self-quarantine at residence.

“This involves an Inspector who examined favourable nowadays, whereby his close contacts were being also quarantined at house,” he added. — Bernama