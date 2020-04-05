COVID-19 Power Station at four offices of Onondaga County: Department of Health

Posted: Apr 5, 2020 / 12:04 PM EDT / Updated: Apr 5, 2020 / 12:04 PM EDT

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Onondaga County Department of Health is investigating ways COVID-19 can connect users to two Walgreens locations, Kinney Hospital and Hallinan’s Wine and Liquor.

Visitors who visit those sites are sometimes asked to contact the health department as they may be exposed.

Conditions and dates include:

Walgreens at 4001 S. Salina Street, Syracuse, NY 13205 these days: 3/27/2020 7:50 AM-4: 40 PM 3/28/2020 7:30 AM – 5:45 PM 3/30/2020 7:50 AM – 5:10 PM 3/31/2020 1:05 PM – 9:15 PM



Walgreens at 4751 Onondaga Boulevard, Syracuse, NY 13219 the following day: 3/27/2020 1:00 PM-9: 00 PM 3/28/2020 1:00 PM -9: 00 PM 3/30/2020 1:00 PM-8: 00 PM 3/31/2020 1:00 PM-3: 00 PM



Kinney Medicine at 437 Electronics Parkway, Liverpool, NY 13088 the following days: 3/27/2020 7:00 AM-3: 00 PM 3/29/2020 5:00 AM-11:00 AM



Hallinan and liquor Hallinan at 3504 W Genesee Street # 2027, Syracuse, NY 13219 in the following days: 3/30/2020 9:00 AM-5:00:00 PM 3/31/2020 9:00 AM-5:00:00 PM



On October, Onondaga Health Commissioner, Dr. Indu Gupta said, “We are doing research to find all the people they are close to and tell them.”

“Anyone who visits these businesses at the designated time should examine themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough, and / or difficulty breathing for 14 days after visiting the store,” Gupta be advised.

If an infection develops, people should stay home and call your doctor for further guidance on testing. If you are elderly, have health problems, or have immunizations, call your doctor early even if your illness is not contagious.

Dr. Gupta added that employers, employees, and organizations should be careful to take steps to reduce the risk of exposure both to the workplace and to the community at the same time to reduce the risk of bacterial transmission.

“We ask everyone to take action to protect themselves by washing your hands, massaging your hands or your hands, covering your clothes and nose when you are not in your room, and making it more than 6 feet, and cleaning the environment. , ”Gupta said.

Employers and employers should follow these steps to reduce the transmission of COVID-19:

Employees who have a disease (i.e., fever, cough, or shortness of breath) should speak to their supervisor and stay home.

Sick employees should not return to work until they have reached the requirement to stop going home.

Health workers who are home sick and have a COVID-19 should talk to their caregiver and take care to stay separate.

Employees who appear to have symptoms (i.e. fever, cough, or shortness of breath) when arriving at work or who are ill during the day, should be separated from other employees, who sales, and immediate visitors.

Be aware that some workers may be at greater risk for serious illness, such as older adults and those with chronic health problems. Consider reducing face-to-face contact between these users or assigning tasks that allow them to keep up to six feet from other users, clients and visitors, or on telegram if that it is possible.

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @ NewsChannel9 on Facebook and NewsChannel 9.

. (tagToTranslate) coronavirus