COVID-19 Power Station at two offices of Onondaga County

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Onondaga County Department of Health made public the announcement on Wednesday of two more businesses where customers can be exposed to COVID-19.

If you visit these businesses following the prescribed time, the health department tells you to check your score, if any:

Exterior Ollie Ollie – 3150 Erie Blvd East in DeWitt

Monday, March 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, April 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Colonial Laundromat – 408 Oswego Road in Liverpool

Thursday, March 31 from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 1 from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 2 from 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Depending on the health department, staff at those places tested positive for COVID-19, and anyone who visited these sites at these times could be infected.

“Health department staff are going to find out who they really are and talk to. Anyone who goes to these stores during the specified time should self-check for symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough, and / or difficulty breathing for 14 days after going to the store the body. If you have an infection, stay home and call your doctor for further testing. If you are elderly, have health problems, or have immunizations, call your doctor early even if your illness is not contagious. When an emergency is called 911. ”

On the County Health Commissioner Dr. Indu Gupta

According to the Onondaga County Health Department, you will only need a checkup if you show symptoms of coronavirus.

