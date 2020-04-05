COVID-19 Prayer + Fake Peroxide Treatment Leads to British National Detention

On March 18, 2020, U.S. customs officials seized a shipment of “60 Water Treatments” containing the fake COVID-19 Ludlow drug, according to court records. One such kit, packed in a pink plastic bag, is shown here.

U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California

Federal prosecutors in California are pursuing accusations against a British man for allegedly sending dozens of packages to the United States which he claims are drugs for COVID-19, a disease caused by a novel coronavirus.

Frank Richard Ludlow, 59, from West Sussex, was accused in a criminal complaint Wednesday for violating federal laws prohibiting the distribution of fraudulent medical care.

If convicted on Wednesday’s indictment, Ludlow – who is currently in custody of British law enforcement officials awaiting related prosecution there – faces three years in prison.

Starting in 2017, according to criminal complaints, Ludlow traveled to the United States and made contact with a woman, who was identified as “S.O.” in court documents, which have “severe medical problems” and to whom he peddles “multipurpose” cures for all purposes.

Ludlow, who is not a doctor, could not be contacted for comment. Email to a woman believed to be S.O. and the British Embassy in Washington, D.C., was not returned in time for publication.

During their initial meeting, Ludlow used a “Bio-Meridian device” on S.O. to “measure S.O.’s body frequency.” SO. said that Ludlow told him that he had “level-5 toxicity” which indicated “cat leukemia,” with Trinity Medicine acting as an appropriate antidote.

He reported feeling better “right away.”

SO. told investigators with the Criminal Investigation Office of the Food and Drug Administration that the Trinity Drug package contains vitamin C, a mixture of enzymes, potassium thiocyanate (a chemical compound previously used to treat hypertension) and hydrogen peroxide.

According to Ludlow’s directions for swallowing the medicine, S.O. said, a patient should add 18 ounces of water, “say a prayer,” and then drink half of the cocktail. Concluding remarks, the patient was instructed to take “probiotics together with bee pollen” and finish drinking the solution.

“Unproven medical claims, tests and medical products can pose serious health risks and can prevent people from seeking treatment or delaying necessary medical treatment,” Catherine A. Hermsen, FDA assistant commissioner for Criminal Investigation, said in a statement. “The FDA will continue to take appropriate actions to protect consumers from evil actors who take advantage of a pandemic to increase their profits while endangering public health.”

At a cost of around $ 50 per kit, S.O. order hundreds of treatments – labeled “Trinity Mind, Body & Soul” – over the next several years. He said he distributed most of the kits “to help people,” selling the remainder at a significant increase, around $ 125 to $ 200 per unit. All told, he sent at least $ 11,700 to Ludlow between October 2017 and February 2020.

Counterfeit COVID-19 care shipments were confiscated in Los Angeles on March 18, 2020, by US customs officials.

U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California

After the novel coronavirus began to spread outside Hubei Province in China and took root in the West, Ludlow applied a new label to the Trinity kit that read “Trinity COVID-19 SARS Antipathogenic Treatment,” according to criminal complaints.

SO. said that the material and contents of the kit did not change, although the new label incorrectly suggested their ability to cure COVID-19. In an interview with FDA investigators, he said he believed the kit would “help people who have Coronavirus not get sick as they should.”

On Friday, March 20, the same day the U.S. post inspector In an ambush of batch shipment at a post office in Utah, police officers in London arrested Ludlow in a post office near his home. He was charged the following day with fraud and illegal drug manufacturing.

The case, a joint pursuit between US and US investigators, began when US customs officials intercepted one of Ludlow’s shipments to S.O. at the Los Angeles mail facility on March 18.

“Vendors who peddle ‘treatments’ for this deadly disease endanger the lives of consumers by peddling unapproved medicines,” Nick Hanna, a US attorney for the Central District of California, said in a press release. “We are aggressively investigating all types of criminal activities related to current health emergencies, and anyone who tries to deceive the public during this time will face severe penalties.”