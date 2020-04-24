Covid-19 prison: Government considers pay boost for MSME in the midst of battle for survival – India news

The Union Government is identifying opportunities to boost the payroll of workers employed by micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) as the sector struggles to survive.

As the lockout was extended until May 3, it shut down the industry, smaller companies are facing an acute cash shortage. Unsold goods and late payment have ruled out liquidity ends for the sector, leading to a “complete breakdown”, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce or FICCI has submitted for support proposals.

Labor Secretary Heeralal Samariya communicated with business leaders through video conferences Wednesday hosted by FICCI to discuss the possibility of a wage-focused incentive to help small businesses retain workers and pay salaries.

The MSME sector accounts for 28% of India’s gross domestic product and employs 30% of the country’s workforce, making it a significant employer for over 100 million workers.

Business leaders told the bureaucrat that the lockout could be a bad blow to most small businesses. According to the Association of Manufacturers of All India, another business lobby, nearly 70% of small businesses failed to pay workers their wages in March.

The government last month allowed small businesses to defer taxes on goods and services from February to June to improve their cash flow.

Interrupted supplies of raw materials, closed transport and labor shortages have stopped the sector and if the government does not provide quick relief, many will have to lay off workers, FICCI said in its proposals for aid measures.

Samariya told video conference attendees that his ministry also wants to support out-of-work workers. The Ministry of Labor collects data on migrant workers through 20 regional call centers established in coordination with countries.

Following Wednesday’s consultation, FICCI on Thursday came out with proposals to support MSMEs. “MSMEs operate on cash and they need instant liquidity to cope with the current circumstances because most of these businesses are micro / small household management businesses,” the organization says.

“The inaccessibility of workers, restrictions on the availability of raw materials and transport infrastructure are exacerbating,” he said.

FICCI sought interest-free loans and collateral for MSME companies with a turnover of less than 500 rupees for up to 12 months to allow them to cover fixed costs, salaries and other operating expenses.

For businesses that do not pay welfare and tax-paying services, an alternative mechanism could be devised based on income tax returns. Even in normal times, the MSMEP sector has to negotiate difficult business decisions.

According to the British Sinha Expert Committee, formed to review MSME, which submitted the report to the Reserve Bank last June, unsold inventory and late payment were the biggest reason for small business missed loans. Small businesses typically need more than 220 days to make payments, while the 30 largest Indian companies only need a month, the board announced.

MSMEs also have limited access to credit, accounting for only 6.3% of total banking credit, compared to 28% of large industries.

Softer loans can be given with “the preconditions that businesses will continue to operate and there will be no layoffs, and after a year it will turn into a grant if all the conditions are met,” FICCI states in its proposals.

