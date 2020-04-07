COVID 19: Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan Coming With each other on Screen

Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan are coming jointly in a world-wide broadcast function to guidance WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Fund. Curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, the celebration has numerous significant names like Billie Eilish, Elton John, David Beckham, John Legend, Coldplay and many more. Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram to announce the thrilling news with her admirers while she did not point out Shah Rukh Khan in the caption despite mentioning many some others. Not only is this an exciting event thanks to the presence of numerous major names and an celebration which can be attended by any person across the world, but the two superstars coming together will also be great news for their lovers.

In her Instagram put up, Priyanka Chopra wrote,

‘@glblctzn and I are so thrilled to carry this unique function to you on April 18th, A person Environment: #TogetherAtHome, the 1st of its form international broadcast event in gain of the @WHO Covid-19 Solidarity Fund. We’ll be honoring health care and entrance line crucial neighborhood employees by audio and celebration at house. This just one evening unique event, hosted by @jimmyfallon, @jimmykimmel, and @stephenathome, will attribute performances with @ladygaga, @coldplay, @eltonjohn, @johnlegend, @lizzobeeating, @billieeilish, #StevieWonder and so a lot of more. Tune in at 5pm PST on ABC, NBC, CBS, BBC, and other digital platforms about the planet. Take a look at globalcitizen.org/togetherathome to discover more. With each other we can beat this pandemic.’

Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan have been final found with each other on screen in the film Don 2. Their onscreen few gained great appreciation because of to their chemistry. Priyanka also gave guest appearances in numerous of Shah Rukh Khan films such as Om Shanti Om. There were rumours about their affair all through this time nevertheless the stars them selves selected to continue to be silent and never ever resolved the rumours. Before long after, Priyanka Chopra left for the US to be a part of Hollywood and then married Nick Jonas.

A short while ago, having said that, both stars have been applying their affect to distribute recognition about Coronavirus. Though Priyanka did a dwell display with WHO, Shah Rukh contributed generously to the PM’s fund.

