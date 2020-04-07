COVID-19 projections suggest the Alberta summit is coming in a few weeks: Kenney

EDMONTON – Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he expects the peak of the COVID-19 sensation to hit in a few weeks, and as more Albertans continue to fade, the faster and better it becomes.

“This is a critical moment,” Kenney told reporters Monday.

“We expect the peak to hit a few weeks from now. And how high that peak will be then depends on how people conduct themselves today and this weekend and the weekend.

“Good weather is not a license to be out there in large groups.”

Kenney said other changes would come, including a fire ban in various areas of the province before Christmas dawn.

“We are concerned about the possibility of managing this pandemic and after having multiple wildfires at the same time.”

Over the next two days, Kenney said his United Conservative government will release projections and models on how they believe the pandemic will play out in the province.

Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer, announced 98 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total to the province at 1,348.

He also said there was an additional fatality – a woman in her 80s at the McKenzie Towne care center in Calgary. So far there have been 11 deaths at the facility – about half of the province’s 24 deaths.

Kenney said he will address the province in a televised speech Tuesday night, and will follow that up to Wednesday with further details on hopes and plans for the pandemic and for the economy, which fell under the twins hammer of virus and a falling oil price.

“I’m asking people to be prepared for what can be difficult numbers, because we’re going to look at the potential damage this virus can still do to our province,” Kenney said.

He noted that Alberta is a global leader in testing per capita and that its health system is capable of addressing the crisis, but challenges remain.

He said about a month of remnants of N-95 respirator masks, critical of front-line health staff. But he added, “We are constantly seeking out many supplies and ordering from suppliers around the world and, of course, we look forward to participating in home acquisition efforts.”

The province has previously announced a range of economic assistance packages and programs for Albertans facing extinction or poverty.

A recent one-time payment of $ 1,146 for those who need to be separated but wait until April for expanded federal assistance to kick in, will help an estimated 90,000 Albertans, the chief said.

The original budget for the payout was $ 50 million but expected to reach $ 110 million.

The Opposition NDP said that the qualifications for the program, which are now over, were too narrow and too many people were left stranded because of glitches and crashes in its online application program.

NDP Labor critic Christina Gray said Kenney should do more.

“The UCP claims that the benefit of the province will serve as a bridge to the federal program,” he said.

“But for many Albertans it has become a bridge everywhere.”

Kenney said staff are still reaching out to applicants.

“The program has been twice as big and twice as generous as expected,” he said.

“The system is not set up to handle requests.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2020.