As of 4 p.m. On Sunday, Canada reported 15,443 confirmed and presumptive cases of novel coronavirus and 277 deaths. Here’s a provincial and territorial destruction of cases:

ONTARIO: 4,038 total

Another 25 people in Ontario surrendered to COVID

-19, which carries provincial killings for those tested positive for the virus at 119.

The provincial caseload, meanwhile, passed the 4,000 mark, with 400 before being reported on Sunday.

More than 150 people are on the ventilator.

The province also reports 1,449 cases resolved.

More than three dozen outbreaks have been reported in nursing homes across the province, especially at PineCrest nursing home in Bobcaygeon, where 23 residents died from the virus.

As of Saturday, Doug Ford has encouraged people to stay home except on important trips.

Ontario expects between 3,000 and 15,000 lives may be lost to pandemics despite severe home restrictions.

QUEBEC: 7,944 total

The province reported 19 new deaths today as well as 947 new cases. Meanwhile 464 cases have been resolved.

On Sunday, Premier Legault extended the closure of non-essential services and businesses until May 4, in an effort to end the spread of COVID-19.

Positively, Legault data released by Google said last week that showed Quebecers had reduced their movement more than any other place in Canada.

He said Quebec also received some important shipment of protective equipment, and now has enough gloves and N95 masks for 13 days. The province has seven days worth of gowns and surgical masks, and looks forward to many orders in the coming days, Legault said.

BRITISH COLUMBIA: 1,203 total

So far, the province has confirmed 38 deaths and 704 cases resolved.

On Saturday, Dr. Bonnie Henry has the curve in the number of cases in B.C. appears to be flattening, which could allow healthcare for those who need help for COVID-19 and other ailments.

COVID-19 was evaluated at another long-term care facility in the province, which brought the total to 23 affected home care.

Henry said in all but two of those facilities, the outbreak was limited to one or two positive cases.

ALBERTA: 1,181 total

On Saturday, the province reported two more deaths from coronavirus, both women in their 90s living at McKenzie Towne Long Term Care in Calgary, which brought the death toll to 20.

The number of cases also increased by more than 106 this weekend.

On Friday, the chief medical officer also announced that Dr. Deena Hinshaw says visitors will no longer be allowed in hospitals, with some exceptions, including maternity visits, parents visiting sick children and individuals visiting the deceased loved one.

The government announced on Saturday that they would postpone timber dues for forestry companies by six months to support the large resource industry.

SASKATCHEWAN: 249 total

The number of cases in the province rose to 29 this weekend, from 220 to Friday.

The government also reported 20 deaths and 196 cases resolved.

In a news release in the province, the government warned anyone with COVID-19 to avoid contact with animals, just as they should avoid contact with humans.

While there is no evidence that pets and pets can infect or transmit COVID-19, it said the possibility has not been ruled out.

It is said that if there is an animal in the household, that animal must remain in isolation with the patient.

According to the website of the Canada Veterinary Medical Association, some animals are infected by close contact with infected humans, but there is no evidence to suggest that infected animals play a role in the spread of COVID- 19.

NOVA SCOTIA: 262 total

The province reported 26 new cases Sunday.

With the spread of the virus in the communities, the province has been testing the province’s main laboratory, where processing results will be 24-7 operations on Monday.

Health officials said six individuals were treated at the hospital, though 53 recovered from the virus.

NEW BRUNSWICK: 101 total

New Brunswick is reporting three new cases of COVID-19, bringing the rest of the province to 101 confirmed cases.

Of the 101 cases, 58 were travel related, and 32 were close contacts of confirmed cases.

However, five cases are the result of community service and six cases remain under investigation.

So far, 28 people have recovered from the virus.

P.E.I: 22

The province has not filed new COVID-19 cases as of Friday.

On Saturday, the province’s chief health officer Dr. Heather Morrison said P.E.I. received 169 negative test results and a total of six people recovered from the disease.

Morrison urged the Islanders not to be complacent and to stay home to avoid serving the community.

NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR: 217

The province reported 14 new cases today, nearly double the spike since yesterday, bringing their total to 217.

The government also reported one death and 28 resolved cases.

RIGHTS

Yukon has confirmed six cases. NorthWest Territory confirmed four cases and one resolved.

Nunavut has no confirmed cases

