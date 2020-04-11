Covid-19: Researchers develop smart garbage bins for contactless garbage disposal in hospitals – tech

Health workers are on the front lines of the Covid-19 epidemic that has stopped the world. While people practice social distancing and indoors to protect themselves and others, healthcare professionals assist Covid-19 patients during recovery. Now researchers have developed a smart garbage can that aims to help these employees dispose of medical waste in a contactless manner.

Researchers from Lovely Professional University, Punjab have developed a smart waste bin called Ally that follows voice commands and navigates predefined paths to collect and dispose of garbage in a completely contactless manner.

Ally 3 meters high and 1.5 meters high has a sensory system that checks the status of the bucket and initiates the disposal process when filled to a predefined point. An interesting fact about Ally is that it acts autonomously, meaning it will dump the garbage in the disposal center and automatically prepare for reuse.

Front workers can call her “Ally, come to bed number 10.” It then opens the lid of the waste bin so that medical waste can be placed inside. After collecting the garbage, it returns to the preset position.

“In the current situation, a smart garbage can can play a crucial role in the collection of waste and debris, especially from sensitive areas such as quarantined premises, where the appointment of a human waste collection and disposal worker can expose them to infection,” Lovi Raj Gupta, Executive Director, Dean for science and technology, LPU said in a statement to PTI.

Ally is a child leading BTech students Prabin Kumar Das, Vanka Vinaya Kumar and KM Vaishnavi Gupta and professors Rajesh Singh and Anita Gehlot. The team successfully conducted trial runs on campus. It is now looking for industry partners who could commercialize their product and market it.

